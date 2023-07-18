Murray High has a new boys soccer coach for the first time in a decade.
Murray alumnus Bryan McBrayer will lead the team this coming season, though he cannot technically be the head coach because he is a parapro. Austin Pharr, a certified teacher, is the coach of record. Athletic director Blake Lawson said McBrayer will call the Xs and Os so to speak. Lawson said the GHSA will begin allowing parapros to be head coaches after next season.
"I'm extremely excited about getting this opportunity to take over the Murray County Soccer program,” said McBrayer, 30, a 2010 MCHS grad. “It has always been my goal to lead a program at the highschool level, and to be able to do it at my home school is a dream come true."
McBrayer played soccer at Murray from 2006-08 and coached soccer at Bagley Middle School for two years, 2017 and 2018. He is heading into his third year coaching soccer at Murray and is a member of the Special Education team at MCHS.
McBrayer takes over for longtime coach Marco Burgueno who stepped down this offseason to spend more time with his family.
“While I am sad that coach Burgueno has decided to step away from the soccer team, I am tremendously grateful for all that he has taught me, both as a coach and a person,” McBrayer said. “Learning under arguably the greatest Murray soccer coach ever has given me the tools to feel confident in taking over the program."
Though Murray has lived in the shadow of North Murray somewhat, Burgueno had the team playoff bound most years. McBrayer looks to continue what Burgueno started and is confident the team will be able to make gains under his leadership.
"I feel like we have state championship level talent on this team, with the reigning region player of the year returning at goalkeeper (Jakob Hendrickson), and an All State first team defender anchoring the back line (Seth Henderson). I am excited to see where we can go as a team, and hope everyone in the community comes out to support these young men."
Murray finished 8-9 overall and 7-5 in region play last year, good enough for third in Region 7-AA.