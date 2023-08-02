Dale McDowell of Chickamauga won the top prize on Friday at North Georgia Speedway. McDowell finished first in the Super Late Model race and received a check for $10,053.
Other results included:
Super Late Model (53 laps)
1. Dale McDowell (Chickamauga)
2. Carson Ferguson (Lincolnton, N.C.)
3. Donald McIntosh (Dawsonville)
604 Crate
A Feature 1 (20 laps)
1 Tucker Anderson (Blairsville)
2. Cade Brookshire (Dalton)
3. Logan Palmer (Acworth)
602 Crate
A Feature 1 (15 laps)
1. Sawyer Tinker (Ringgold)
2. Jake Green (Chatsworth)
3. Jacob Parris (Epworth, Ga.)
Beginner
A Feature 1 (15 laps)
1. Brody Smith (Dade Co., Fla.)
2. Justin Howard (Ellijay)
3. Garrett Willams (Kennesaw)
Beginner
B Feature 2 (15 laps)
1. Julia Higgins (Tunnel Hill)
2. Deisel Jones (Alabaster, Al.)
3. Gary Cain (Calhoun)