McDowell

Dale McDowell of Chickamauga enjoys a trip to victory lane. 

Dale McDowell of Chickamauga won the top prize on Friday at North Georgia Speedway. McDowell finished first in the Super Late Model race and received a check for $10,053. 

Other results included:

Super Late Model (53 laps)

1. Dale McDowell (Chickamauga)

2. Carson Ferguson (Lincolnton, N.C.)

3. Donald McIntosh (Dawsonville)

 

604 Crate

A Feature 1 (20 laps)

1 Tucker Anderson (Blairsville)

2. Cade Brookshire (Dalton)

3. Logan Palmer (Acworth)

 

602 Crate

A Feature 1 (15 laps)

1. Sawyer Tinker (Ringgold)

2. Jake Green (Chatsworth)

3. Jacob Parris (Epworth, Ga.) 

 

Beginner

A Feature 1 (15 laps)

1. Brody Smith (Dade Co., Fla.)

2. Justin Howard (Ellijay)

3. Garrett Willams (Kennesaw) 

 

Beginner

B Feature 2 (15 laps)

1. Julia Higgins (Tunnel Hill)

2. Deisel Jones (Alabaster, Al.)

3. Gary Cain (Calhoun)  

 

 

 