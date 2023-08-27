FORT OGLETHORPE — The Murray County Indians piled up a lot of impressive numbers against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on a sweltering Friday night, but one negative number made the difference in a 33-25 road loss.
Five turnovers. Four fumbles and an interception.
“It was a very good football game for four quarters and I was very pleased with our effort, but we can’t give up five turnovers and win,” said Coach Kurt Napier. “Losing is always disappointing.”
The non-region game loss dropped the Indians to 0-2 with Gilmer County coming to town this Friday for a 7:30 kickoff.
Murray County had a terrific night on offense and Napier credited offensive linemen Caleb Jones, Landon Souther, Brayden Thomason, Aiden Duran and Levi Coots for a dominating performance against a big LFO front line.
“The line played really well and we used some one and two tight end sets and our tight ends also did a good job,” Napier said.
Murray runners benefited handsomely. Running back Braylon Myers rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries. Quarterback Judah Woodall rushed for 101 yards 18 carries. Murray County totaled 250 yards rushing, included two big losses on bad snaps.
Senior Woodall and junior Trent Childers, who played every third series, both threw the ball well.
“Last year I was in pickle at quarterback (due to injuries) but this season we have two quarterbacks who can help us,” said Napier. “Judah is the better runner and Trent probably sees the field a little better in the passing game. Trent has played so well in practice we decide to get him in the game.”
The two QBs benefited from the presence downfield of Braxton Vineyard and Parker Hawkins, both seniors playing their first varsity football.
“Since they decided to play football last winter we have put in a lot of time working with them,” Napier said. “They are big receivers and faster than you think.
Hawkins was sensational — hauling in six passes for 103 yards. He had a dazzling TD catch in the front corner of the end zone and came back strong after a couple of hard hits. Before suffering leg cramps in the second half, Vineyard was too much for LFO’s man-to-man coverage. He caught four balls for 82 yards.
The scoring
LFO was absolutely dominant in game’s opening possession, moving 80 yards on seven plays. Everything worked for the home team. Running back Tragontae Lewis, who tortured the Indians defense all night, scored from the 11 after breaking a tackle in the backfield. The PAT put the home team up 7-0.
Things looked grim for Murray County when their first possession netted five yards and a punt. LFO took over at its own 47 but suddenly it was a different Murray defense on the field. Vineyard, playing cornerback, knocked down a pass. Linebacker Lucas Gonzalez slammed down a runner for a two-yard loss. On third and 12, Landon Souther bull rushed through a blocker and sacked the LFO quarterback for a 10-yard loss.
From that point on, the Indians gave LFO all the Warriors could handle.
Murray County tied the game early in the second quarter. The Indians drove 74 yards on 12 plays. Childers did the honors from the 4. Big plays on the drive included a Childers-to-Braylon Myers 27-yard pass. Woodall kicked the PAT.
LFO went up 14-7 with 2:44 to go in the first half after recovering a Murray fumble. Lewis scored on a 10-yard run.
Murray answered before the half ended.
Starting at their own 12, the Indians moved downfield quickly behind Woodall’s passing. The senior completed four passes on the drive, including a 34-yard TD strike to Hawkins who nudged the defender away just in time to make an acrobatic catch for the score. The PAT kick was no good.
Murray County took the lead on the first possession of the second half. Childers engineered a 77-yard drive highlighted by a 32-yard connection with Vineyard and a key 13-yard third down catch by Hawkins who held on despite taking a ferocious double-team hit.
Childers capped the drive with a beautiful throw to tight end Lucas Gonzalez who rumbled across the goal line just as leg cramps dropped him to the ground in agony. A two-point PAT run failed, leaving Murray ahead 19-14.
It was LFO’s turn to answer.
The Warriors started at their own 36 and relied heavily on the legs of their talented running back Lewis, who carried six times on the drive for 39 yards. It was a 14-yard pass from Darian Keefe to Jared Mitchell that produced the TD. The PAT was no good. LFO Led 20-19.
Another Murray County turnover and a huge play on fourth and one helped LFO stretch its lead to 27-19 late in the third quarter. Lewis broke off a 53-yard TD run on the fourth and short play.
An LFO turnover midway into the final quarter revived Murray’s hopes. Nathan Johnson recovered a punt return fumble at the MC 45. Hard running by Woodall and Meyers moved the ball to the LFO 3. Woodall bulled in from there. The Indians went for two and the tie on the PAT but Woodall was stopped inside the LFO 1. Murray County trailed 27-25.
LFO added another TD, thanks in part to a 15-yard personal foul call against the Indians. That mistake moved the ball to midfield. Four plays later, Lewis tore off a 36-yard TD run. But the PAT was ruined by a bad snap, giving Murray a final chance to close the eight point (33-25) deficit.
Murray started at its 23 with 85 seconds left to play. Woodall found Hawkins three times — for 19, 7 and one yard catches. He then zipped the ball to Nate Perry for 17 yards to the LFO 33 before a game ending heave to the end zone was intercepted.
Play of the Game —There were numerous crucial plays, good and bad, for the Indians but Landon Souther’s sack of the LFO quarterback in the first quarter announced the Indians had come to play.
The good — The offensive line outworked and outplayed LFO’s big defensive line, opening holes and providing good pass protection … The running game was very effective which helped the passing attack … Murray receivers consistently beat coverage … Both quarterbacks played well … The defense made some plays but was on the field too much because of turnovers … Murray played hard all night, despite the corrosive effects of the summer heat.
The bad
Ball security. Four fumbles were the deciding factor in a game the Indians should have won … Poor tackling and containment helped the Warriors gain a lot of extra yards … Murray quarterbacks had a pretty good night but missed some opportunities on deep passes to open receivers … The failed PAT attempt after the second TD was ugly.
Numbers — The Indians generated 500 yards of offense and piled up 28 first downs … The running game, non-existent last week, went for 246 yards and that includes a couple of long losses due to snap problems … Hawkins had six catches for 103 yards … LFO running back Tragontae Lewis was terrific, rushing for 253 yards … Leading tacklers for Murray were Caleb Jones (with nine), A.J. Johnson (seven) and freshman Xander Pack (six).