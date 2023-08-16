It didn’t take long for new North Murray softball coach Jordan Anderson to get his first win.
The Lady Mountaineers opened the season on Aug. 10 with a 9-0 shutout against Towns County and the new coach, obviously, hopes for many more in his career. Anderson, who tutored under longtime coach Steve Granger, took the reins this offseason and has been pleased with the progress the team has made in a short time.
“The work we have been putting in since June and finally getting into some competition now made me very proud just to know what we look like against different competition,” Anderson said. “The offseason went well. A lot of what I put in they had seen before with coach Granger but I put in a little of my own stuff. The work they put in, we were going two to two and a half hours from June, July, and August.”
Anderson knew the team would need to get acclimated to the heat, so they began doing afternoon practices and pushing through those dog days of summer.
“I was excited about what we came out and showed (against Towns) had a lot to do with the work we put in this summer,” he said.
One of the strengths for the Lady Mountaineers this season will be its pitching staff. Fast pitch softball can be rigorous and most teams are happy to get through the season with one or two pitchers. Anderson has the luxury of three pitchers this year, all of whom are capable of making a start when called upon.
Junior Jazmyn Wright headlines the staff and she was called on to make the opening day start. Sophomore Kylie Corbin and freshman Chanley Langham round out the pitching staff.
Catchers for North Murray include senior Sunny Warren and freshman Kaitlyn Malone. Malone backs up Warren and contributes as an EH in the lineup.
Infielders are juniors McKinlie Callaway, Cameron Longley, and Angel Tant. Freshman Jaylen Jones rounds out the infield crew.
“It’s great, the young leadership that we have,” Anderson said. “We have five freshmen, four sophomores. I think, all around, we have 18 players that could be a whole group of leaders.”
In the outfield, senior Makayla Womack, junior Kirsten Hayes, sophomore Cadence Mulkey, and junior Jayden Watson will all see time.
The Lady Mountaineers will have their hands full in the region this year with teams like Rockmart and Haralson County, which both won 10 or more games last year. Murray, despite a poor regular season, made a deep playoff run last year and lost just one senior off that team.
“Rockmart, we see them Thursday, so I am excited to see what level of competition we cane bring to them,” Anderson said. “They were region champs and they reload pretty much every year. Murray, they’re always ready to play us. When that rival rolls around everybody is fired up to play.”
The Lady Mountaineers are back in action Thursday at Rockmart in Region 7-AA play at 5 p.m.