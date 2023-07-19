CALHOUN –Join New Echota State Historic Site for even more summer programs that highlight the ecology and history of Northwest Georgia.
* WRD Bat Program: Saturday July 22 from 3-4 p.m.
Join Katrina Morris from the GA Wildlife Resources Division in our theatre for a special program all about the ecology of Georgia’s native bat species. $6-$8 admission
* Childrens Insect Safari: Friday, July 28 from 2-3 p.m.
Get an up close and personal look at native pollinators and other backyard insects. Learn how to identify common species and their ecological importance. Be sure to bring closed toe shoes and a water bottle. Nets and other catching equipment will be provided. $6-$8 admission.
* Take Flight Guided Nature Hike: Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Join a ranger for a guided nature along New Echota’s New Town Creek nature trail. The hike will be low to moderate difficulty, with a special focus on native plants of North Georgia and their historic uses by both European settlers and indigenous peoples. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather and bring closed toe shoes, water, and bug spray. $6-$8 admission.
Site admission is $6-$8 per person and includes access to the outdoor grounds with 12 historic and reconstructed buildings, nature trails, museum, and 17-minute film. Picnic tables are available on site. New Echota is located 1211 Chatsworth Hwy 225 N, Calhoun, GA 30701, just 1 mile off I-75 at exit 317. For more information, and to view upcoming events, visit GaStateParks.org/NewEchota.
New Echota State Historic Site is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property, and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. The site has information on maps and history concerning the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and efforts to mark the Trail of Tears throughout north Georgia.