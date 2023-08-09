With some of their top players banged up, North Murray looked out of sync on Friday in their dual scrimmage with Pepperell and Cartersville at home.
Though no official score was kept, Pepperell outscored the Neers 21-7 in the first half. In the second half, Cartersville outpaced the Neers 35-0. The Neers came in without the services of two-way starters Judson Petty and Hudson Hulett, among others, who are both major impact players offensively. Both are nursing injuries from prior months, though coach Preston Poag said they should be good to start the season.
Quarterback Skyler Williams, who wasn’t allowed to scramble in the scrimmage, displayed a big arm on a number of occasions but too many drops plagued the Mountaineer receivers.
“We found some guys that can help us and be backups,” Poag said. “I thought our energy was better in the second half. I had to talk to them. Against Pepperell, I thought we were flat coming out. Sometimes that happens when you don’t have your best players.”
North Murray graduated some talented players last year like quarterback Seth Griffin and receiver Jadyn Rice, who had formed an explosive duo for a number of years. Williams should be a viable replacement for Griffin and Petty has long shown the ability to make big plays. Hulett emerged last year as both a threat on offense and playmaker on defense. When all the pieces are healthy, Poag is happy with the product he’ll have on the field.
“When you have a scrimmage, it’s just a good evaluating time for you,” Poag said. “You see who is ready to play and who’s not. That’s basically the way we look at it.”
Defensive holes have plagued the Mountaineers in seasons past and Friday was no different. Both Pepperell and Cartersville were successful in the running game, with running backs finding gaping holes and picking up big gains.
North Murray and Pepperell traded touchdowns in the first six minutes of the opening quarter, with Layten Myers answering a Dragon touchdown with a 12-yard run of his own. The Neers would not score again the rest of the night.
Pepperell added a second touchdown on its next possession, a five-yard run. The Dragons would score once more before the half ended, making it 21-7.
Cartersville scored a 70-yard touchdown run on its first possession in the third quarter, then followed it up with an interception returned for a touchdown two plays later. On its next possession, Cartersville scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass. They scored once again on a long pass near the 4:18 mark in the third quarter and again on their next possession of the quarter to make it 35-0.
The Mountaineers open the season on Aug. 18 at home against non-region foe Dalton at 7:30 p.m.
Murray
The Indians held their annual Green and White scrimmage on Friday with White coming out on top, 18-12.
Kurt Napier, now entering his second season as Murray’s head coach, was pleased with the efforts of both squads and he felt like it was a good warmup to start the season.
“We just really wanted to create a game-like atmosphere,” Napier said. “Just to get them another opportunity to go through our pregame warmup, putting on the jersey, getting out there in front of all the Indian fans and performing when there is a little pressure. We wanted to get into situation football that you might not see in a typical practice.”
The squads went through live special teams and quite a bit of situational drills like fourth down situations. There was also an overtime simulation, Napier said.
“In overtime, both teams got the ball from the 15,” he said. “The white squad scored a touchdown and made the extra point and the green team got stopped.”
Napier said the teams were split in the most balanced and fair way possible.
“Really just looking at each position group, just looking to see if we had enough guys to fill teams on both sides,” Napier said. “Ability wise and age wise, we tried to make it as fair as we possibly could.”
Some standouts included Isaac Michelena (seven tackles, rushing TD, and one extra point) and tight end/corner Braxton Vineyard who had a couple of long receptions and an interception for a touchdown on defense.
Quarterback Judah Woodall is back from an injury and he led the green team while Trent Childers called the signals for white.
“We’re still letting them compete and battle it out,” Napier said. “In terms of the main two guys, the white team ended up winning but I felt like Judah has been the front runner in practice but Trent played really well in the scrimmage.”
Napier said he learned from last year that you need even more than two quarterbacks ready to go at any time. The Indians had a number of QBs go down last season.
“If you prove yourself in practice, you have an opportunity to get on the field,” Napier said.
The Indians have a scrimmage at Southeast Whitfield on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and open the season at home against Coahulla Creek Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.