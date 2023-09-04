Halfway through a game they were expected to win handily, the North Murray Mountaineers woke up to find themselves in trouble. Hemorrhaging yards and points on defense, the Neers trailed lightly regarded Ridgeland 28-22 at the halftime break.
North Murray corrected course dramatically in the second half — scoring touchdowns on six of seven possessions and playing much better on defense. The result was a 63-35 win.
“I think that was there maddest I have ever been at halftime,” said North Murray Coach Preston Poag. “Going into the game I was not sure how focused we were. You can never underestimate an opponent and I think we did that.”
Poag delivered a stern message to his team iontehe locker room.
“We had a good little talk and got our minds right,” he added.
Quarterback Skyler Williams was dynamic in the second half. For the night, he ran for 228 yards and five touchdowns. Even though his receivers dropped several passes, Williams finished 16 for 28 for 217 yards and two TDs. He threw no interceptions.
“Skyler played little nervously in the first half and we told him at halftime to relax and just play football,” said Poag. “He was a different player in the second half. He made good reads and got rid of the ball when he needed to. Skyler is a big, athletic kid and hard to tackle. He played so much faster in the second half.”
Receiver Judson Petty, who had 360 yards receiving last week, same saw a lot of double coverage. Williams adjusted by running the ball and finding other receivers. Sophomore Hudson Hulett caught 11 balls for 154 yards and a TD.
The scoring
Ridgeland scored on its opening possession, mixing passes and runs and moving 80 yards on seven plays. Panthers quarterback Ethan Waters just eluded a diving Hudson Hulett at the goal line before scoring the go ahead touchdown.
North Murray came right back. Hulett caught a 14-yard pass from Skyler Williams to get the drive going. Tyler Henry, playing his first football after an injury forced him to miss the first two games, ran 20 yards on his first carry. That set up an eight-yard TD run by Williams.
Ridgeland scored next when Waters connected with Malachi Hutchinson for an 88-yard TD pass. It was a warning of big things to come from Hutchinson. The PAT was no good, leaving Ridgeland ahead 13-7.
The Panthers would add two more TDs in the half. Waters dropped off a screen pass which Zion Jackson turned into a 30-yard scoring play on a drive boosted by two personal foul calls against North Murray. Ridgeland scored again with only about a minute to go in the half when a receiver took a short pass, shrugged off a tackle attempt and sped 64 yards to the end zone for a 28-22 advantage.
North Murray’s other first half touchdowns came on a one-yard plunge by Williams and a nine-yard run by the quarterback.
The Mountaineer offense, which had been good int he first half, was great win the second half. The Neers scored on their first six possessions and could have added a seventh but Poag chose to run out the clock deep in Ridgeland territory.
The Neers retook the lead for good with a five-play, 47-yard drive. Williams bolted for 22 yards for a first down and later threw 14-yards to a wide open Hulett for the score. Juan Martinez added the PAT kick for a 29-28 lead.
Ridgeland came back with a drive of its own, but the Neers defense, led by Jacob Daley, stiffened. A fourth and one run was stonewalled by Hulett, Williams and Garrison Pittman.
North took the ball back and Williams converted a third and eight play when Williams zipped a 10-yard completion to Hulett. Two plays later, Williams broke loose for a 63-yard TD run and a 36-28 lead..
The North Murray defense came through again, recovering a Panthers fumble at the Ridgeland 46. Williams made the Panthers path for their mistake when he passed to Judson Petty who went five yards to the score. A pass play for the PAT fell incomplete and North Murray led 42-28.
Down two TDs, Ridgeland got the ball back but the Neers defense as superb. Daley dropped a runner for a six-yard loss. Petty nabbed a receiver for a two-yard loss and on third and long Aiden Hammonds pressured the QB into an incompletion. The Panthers punted and two plays later Williams ripped off a 55-yard TD run behind a nice downfield block by Hulett. The PAT made it 49-28.
More big play defense from Petty, Daley, Henry and Aiden Ellis forced another punt.
Williams picked apart the defense with his passing before running it in from the four yard line. North Murray was up 63-28 when Ridgeland took advantage of a blown coverage. Hutchinson scored easily from 69 yards away. It was a rare miscue by the Neers defense which played very well after the halftime break.
The Mountaineers closed out the scoring with when Daley powered in from the one.
The good — The offensive line provided pass protection and opened up holes for the running game … The second half defense was outstanding … Petty had a terrific game on defense, recording 15 tackles, a batted pass and a sack ... Sophomore Hudson Hulett’s elusiveness makes him a very effective kick returner … Kicker Juan Martinez continued to impress. His PAT kicks were crisp and he also had two touchbacks on kickoffs, a rare site at North Murray in recent years.
The bad — The defense in the first half was atrocious, missing a ton of tackles and giving up 28 points … Too man penalties and too many dropped passes.
The numbers — North Murray scored TDs on nine of 13 possessions … The Neers piled up 22 first downs … Petty had three catches for 37 yards and 88 yards rushing on 12 carries. He scored two TDs … Linebacker Jacob Daley had 12 tackles … Hutchinson had 211 yards receiving for Ridgeland.
What’s next — The Mountaineers will play Northwest Whitfield in the last non-region game at Tunnel Hill on Friday at 7:30.