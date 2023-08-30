North Murray senior Judson Petty was honored by Georgia High School Football Daily on Monday as Player of the Week for the entire state.
Last Friday, Petty set a new Georgia high school receiving record, hauling in 16 passes for 360 yards in a win over Pickens County. The 360 yard mark eclipsed the former state record of 322 yards held by Terryon Robinson of Decatur.
At a ceremony at the school attended by family, teammates, players, coaches and others, Petty received a plaque from Ted Langford, marketing director for Football Daily. Craig Musselwhite, representing Sports Turf, which sponsors the weekly player award, presented White with a travel bag.
Petty thanked God for giving him the opportunity to play football and his teammates for helping him win the award.
Langford pointed out that Petty not only topped the existing record, he crushed it.
“Usually when a record like this is beaten it’s by a few yards,” Langford said. “But Judson did it by 38 yards.”
Langford also mentioned the 43 yards rushing and 11 tackles Petty added to his effort on Friday.
North Murray Coach Preston Poag called Poag “a special player.”
“I am so glad to see Judson win this award because of what he has meant to this football program,” Poag said. “Judson doesn’t worry about winning awards he just wants to play football.”