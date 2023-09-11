North Murray played three quarters of very good football on Friday night but it was a disastrous fourth period that decided the outcome of a 38-35 loss to Northwest Whitfield.
The Mountaineers (2-2) had a 35-14 advantage with 10:15 to play. But on their last three possessions North Murray was stopped on downs once and turned the ball over twice. Each time Northwest took advantage.
JJ Plaza booted a 32-yard field goal with two second left to take the lead and the Bruins made it stand up when they foiled North Murray’s lateral-filled kickoff return on the final play.
Though it was a non-region game, it was still a brutal loss for the Neers.
“For three quarters we played really well,” said Coach Preston Poag. “But then we started turning the ball over and they got hot. They got the momentum. We just made too many mistakes in the fourth quarter.”
Quarterback Skyler Williams was the fulcrum of the game. He was brilliant at times — completing 19 of 25 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 29 times for 124 yards and another TD. But all that exertion on a warm summer night and a lot of gang tackling by the Bruins defense seemed to sap his strength late in the game. Williams threw an interception and lost a fumble on the Neers last two possessions.
“I know Skyler is disappointed,” Poag said. “But for him this is something he can learn from. He made a lot of big plays for us, but he knows we can’t turn the ball over.”
“Our whole team can learn from this loss,” Poag said. “That why I schedule tough (non-region) games like this. I want our players to learn what it takes to win before we start the region schedule.”
The scoring
North Murray built a 21-0 lead by halftime.
The Mountaineers surrendered a fumble on their first possession but then ran off three straight touchdowns.
Williams was very sharp early on. He got the Neers on the board at the 5:45 mark of the first quarter by hitting Judson Petty with an 11-yard TD pass. Sophomore kicker Juan Martinez hit the first of his five PATs for a 7-0 lead.
Williams and Petty teamed again for a second TD when Petty got behind the secondary and Williams found him with nice throw over the top. That was good for 54 yards.
The Neers defense forced a turnover and set the offense up at the Northwest 45. Williams ran for six yards before dropping off a screen to Tyler “Peanut” Henry who exploded past would-be tacklers for a 49-yard touchdown.
The defense came up big again. On fourth and goal at the NM 3, defensive end Aiden Hammonds pulled down the Northwest quarterback for a three-yard loss. The offense took over and moved 92 yards but failed to matriculate the last two yards on fourth down. Poag declined to kick the field goal and paid a price when Williams threw an incomplete pass on fourth down.
“Up 21-0 and playing like we were, I’ll ALWAYS go for the touchdown,” Poag said.
Neither the North Murray offense or defense let down at the start of the second half.
Northwest opened the third quarter with a drive to the North Murray 25 but were stopped cold on a fourth and nine play.
The offense took over. Williams and receiver Hudson Hulett got together for a 17-yard play. Three plays later, Williams ripped off a 48 yard TD, outrunning and overpowering tacklers along the way.
Up 28-0, the question seemed to be, how bad was this game going to get for Northwest.
Then a funny thing happened. The Bruins rose from the dead.
Talented quarterback Andrew Nuckolls and his running backs suddenly found success, moving the ball 63 yards on eight plays. Cameron Collins scorned on a run from the 1 yard line.
The Bruins cut the deficit in half following a fumble recovery at the NM 39.
Nuckolls threw two passes for first downs before Jacob Lea scored on 1-yard win. The PAT made it 28-14.
North Murray scored what looked like a game-clinching TD early in the fourth quarter. Williams hit Petty for 22 yards and then lofted a throw to the end zone that looked it it would be intercepted, Instead, the Northwest defensive back tipped the ball in the air and eventually into the hands of Hudson Hulett who pulled it down for the score and a 35-14 lead.
The Mountaineers, derailed by turnovers, would not score again.
Northwest Whitfield took over the game on both sides of the ball.
Collins scored on a 1-yard run. 35-21.
Hudson Gray got behind a North Murray defender and pulled in a 69-yard TD pass for the Bruins. 35-28.
North Murray got the ball and disaster ensued. Williams dropped back to throw but the ball slipped from his hand as his arm came forward. The soft lob hit Northwest linebacker Dominick Johnson in the numbers and he took it to the end zone from about 25 yards away. JJ Plaza kicked the game-tying PAT.
North Murray took over at its own 43 with plenty of time to correct course. Williams ran 12 yards for a first down and threw seven yards to Hulett for another. A face mask call against Northwest looked like a huge break for North Murray but on the next play Williams was sacked from behind and coughed up the ball.
Nuckolls was superb on the Bruins final possession. He completed three of three passes and ran three times for 18 yards. That’s when Plaza came in and pooched a 32-yard field goal with two second left that gutted the Mountaineers.
Play of the Game — Lots of possibilities here but none bigger than Andrew Nuckolls’ 69-yard TD pass to Hudson Gray in the fourth quarter. The TD cut the North Murray lead to seven points and crucially took almost no time off the clock.
The good — Almost everything in the first half. The Neers scored TDs on three straight possessions … Williams cut the Northwest defense to pieces with his sharp passing … Receivers Hudson Hulett and Judson Petty ran crisp routes and repeatedly outsmarted the Bruins defense … The defense was terrific well into the third quarter, stopping Northwest on downs three times and forcing a fumble.
The bad — The fourth quarter was a disaster. Turnovers by North Murray decided the game … On its last three possessions the offense was stopped on downs, was intercepted and lost a fumble … The defense, which had been really good, collapsed. On its last five possessions Northwest scored four touchdowns and a field goal … North Murray failed to convert two fourth down plays, one of which, would likely have been a successful field goal if the Neers had opted to kick.
Numbers — The Neers rolled up 23 first downs … Hulett (eight catches for 111 yards) and Petty (10 catches for 177 yards) combined for 18 catches for 288 yards and three TDs … Petty led the defense with 15 tackles … Jacob Daley recovered a fumble … Nuckolls finished with 345 yards passing, almost 300 of it in the second half … In their two losses, the Mountaineers turned the ball over a total of eight times … Williams got no help in the backfield. There were only four running plays on which he didn’t carry the ball.
What’s next — North Murray has a week off before traveling to Tallapoosa to play Haralson County in the first region contest fo the season.