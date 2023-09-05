There was a time when the Wing-T was football's new fangled, cutting edge offense.
That time was 1950.
Today, in the modern age of wide open offensive schemes, the Gilmer Bobcats still run the Wing-T and did so very effectively against Murray on Friday in a 35-7 road victory. The Bobcats tallied 312 yards of total offense in the non-region win and held Murray to just 73 yards.
“Gilmer is a highly respected program and they run the Wing-T the right way,” said Murray coach Kurt Napier. “Most of those coaches on staff have been there 25-30 years and they do a great job. They force you to be disciplined and line up right every time. They have the dive, quarterback run, the pitch. Once you figure it out, they change their blocking and they have somebody free. Coach (Paul Standard) knows his stuff, been doing it forever.”
Gilmer’s only Achilles heel in the game was penalties (65 yards worth). Otherwise, the Bobcats controlled the ball most of the night. Murray had difficulties on both sides of the line. The passing game was inefficient (6 of 17) and the running game was held to a meager 24 yards. The Indians lone score came with about six minutes remaining in the game.
“I felt like we could never really get a drive going,” Napier said. “It’s hard to put a finger on exactly what it was. We did shift some people around on the offensive line this week with the long term view of getting quick guys in certain spots, trying to fit things together. That kind of matched up with their defense but they do a lot of good things over there. They did a lot of things they didn’t show on film and it forced us to adjust.”
Judah Woodall and Trent Childers split time at quarterback for Murray almost equally.
“They did a good job in previous games with Judah running the ball and Trent passing,” Napier said. “Those guys will both play going forward and I feel like if they can move the ball, we’ll be fine on offense.”
The scoring
Gilmer wasted little time establishing control. On the second play from scrimmage, running back Hunter Britain got the handoff at the Gilmer 41-yard line and raced down to the Murray 14. On the next play, Isaac Rellinger took it in for the score. It was quickly 7-0.
On Murray’s opening drive, the Indians went for it on fourth down on their own side of the field but were stopped. Gilmer then went seven plays for their next touchdown, a 9-yard run by QB Bo Cronic and it was 14-0.
The Bobcats found the end zone on their next drive as well, which was set up by a rare pass. Gilmer’s Landon Ledford took it in from 2-yards out with 58 seconds left in the quarter. It would be 21-0 after the extra point.
Gilmer would score twice more in the half on runs by Grant Ballew and Douglas Callahan and the Bobcats went into the half up 35-0.
Murray’s Braylon Myers scored the Indians’ only points with 6:24 to play in the game on a four-yard run.
Play of the game -- There wasn’t a play in particular that broke the Indians’ back, but things soured fast after Murray’s second drive in which the Indians ran three plays for one yard. That series would foreshadow a difficult offensive night for the Indians.
The good -- The Indians protected the football and had a limited number of penalties. Neither side of the ball could get established, but the Indians didn’t worsen their plight with sloppy play.
The bad -- The Indians got off to a slow start offensively and defensively and seemed to quickly lose their confidence ... Gilmer doesn't try to outsmart you on offense. The Bobcats line up and try to knock you off the ball. They were successful on Friday, manhandling the Murray defense.
The numbers -- Gilmer had more fumbles (four) than pass attempts (two) ...The Bobcats had nearly as many yards in penalties (65) as Murray had total yards (73) ... 11 players had at least one carry for Gilmer … Gilmer’s Hunter Britain led all rushers with 66 yards … Trent Childers threw 10 passes and Woodall seven for Murray as they split time … Murray’s offensive line gave up just one sack … Murray did not commit a penalty in the game.
What’s next -- The Indians have a bye this week and then head to Chattooga in their final non-region game of the year on Sept. 15. Game time is 7:30 p.m.