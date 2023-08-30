STOCKBRIDGE -- The Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Walter Rabon, has named Angie Johnson as director for Georgia’s State Parks and Historic Sites Division. For the past year, she has served as assistant director of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites, overseeing more than 60 state parks, historic sites and regional offices.
"I am thrilled to announce Angie Johnson as director of the State Parks & Historic Sites Division,” said Rabon. “Angie has more than 30 years of experience at DNR and unmatched knowledge of our state parks and historic sites. I have complete confidence in her and look forward to seeing the impact she will have in this new role."
Johnson has worked for DNR for 34 years, starting her career in 1989 in Game Management. She transferred to the Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites Division in 1992 and has worked at Amicalola Falls, Moccasin Creek and Unicoi state parks, then managed Dahlonega Gold Museum historic site. She served as a Region Resource Manager from 2008 to 2011, then moved to Administrative Operations Manager for Region 1 until she was promoted to the Division’s Training Manager in 2018. She later served as the Chief of Operations from 2020 to 2022.
Johnson has been involved with many initiatives over the years, including the State Parks and Historic Sites Division’s operating procedures, administrative procedures and uniform standards. She served on the Search and Rescue team for 22 years. Johnson was the 1996 Ranger of the Year, 2008 recipient of the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation, as well as the 2014 and 2020 Above and Beyond Awards.
Johnson’s husband, Lt. Colonel Johnny Johnson, is retired from the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division. They have two children and reside in Lumpkin County.