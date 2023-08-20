SOCIAL CIRCLE – On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division named Corporal Tyler Lewis, who is assigned to Cobb County, as the 2023 Game Warden of the Year. Game Warden First Class Jared Wood from Fannin County received the James R. Darnell Award as the runner up to Game Warden of the Year.
"Both of these officers consistently work hard to serve the citizens of Georgia and conserve our natural and cultural resources," said Col. Thomas Barnard, director of the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “They are tried, and true game wardens and I am grateful for their contributions."
Lewis’ work section includes Cobb, Bartow, and Cherokee Counties. He is also responsible for answering calls on Allatoona Lake, Red Top Mountain State Park, Pine Log WMA, Allatoona WMA, McGraw Ford WMA, Pleasant Valley VPA, the Chattahoochee River, and the Etowah River. In 2022, he worked over 200 hours on the water, and nearly 400 hours of general wildlife patrol and park patrols combined. On the water, he checked 411 vessels and made 416 violator contacts and 10 BUI arrests – numbers that earned him this year’s State Boating Officer of the Year Award as well.
A four-year veteran, Wood is a K-9 officer and a defensive tactics instructor and spends countless hours training with his K-9 “Judge.” Being a K-9 officer takes a lot of dedication and is a 24/7, 365 day a year commitment. Last year, he logged 95 fishing license checks, 94 hunting license checks, and taught four Information & Education programs. He also documented over 80 hours working the Atlanta Crime Suppression Detail. On the water, he recorded 96 vessel checks and made five BUI arrests during his 238 hours of boating safety time, mostly on Lake Blue Ridge.