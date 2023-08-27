JASPER – North Murray survived a wild fourth quarter comeback by Pickens County on Friday night to earn their first win of the season 44-37 in non-region play.
The Neers led 30-16 heading into the fourth quarter, but Pickens rallied to score three touchdowns in the span of about six minutes to tie things up 37-37 with 6:05 to play. North quarterback Skyler Williams then hit receiver Hudson Hulett on a 42-yard pass with less than 40 seconds to go to set up the go-ahead touchdown, a 5-yard run by Williams. It helped the Neers improve to 1-1 on the year.
“Skyler Williams played his tail off,” said North Murray coach Preston Poag. “He and Judson (Petty) play both ways and last week, we could have easily beaten Dalton but we made way too many mistakes, we fumbled on the 1, Skyler made some mistakes, but this week he didn’t make many mistakes.”
More on Petty to come, but Williams had the best game of his young career. On the night, the junior was 21-of-32 for 462 yards passing with four touchdowns to one interception. He also ran the ball 10 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Petty heard his name called all night on both sides of the ball, running right, running left, catching passes, and making tackles. He finished with 16 catches for 360 yards and four TDs. It was truly a pair of near legendary performances.
“Judson Petty, he’s played like that his whole career,” Poag said. “We played better up front, too. We got up on them, but we started running the ball and getting gains and that opened up the passing game, too. I am proud of them.”
The scoring
Both teams scored on their opening possessions, but neither converted their extra points. North’s TD came on a 69-yard pass from Williams to Petty.
Pickens went ahead on its next possession on a short field goal. The Dragons ended the quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sam Streicher to Hunter Dimauro and they led 16-6 to open the second.
North’s opening possession of the second spanned 14 plays and ended with a Juan Martinez field goal from 24-yards out. The Neers rallied to end the half on a 4-yard pass from Williams to Petty and the teams were knotted up at 16 at the break.
North scored twice more in the third quarter to set up the thrilling final quarter showdown.
“It’s two years in a row with these guys that we have won right there at the end,” Poag said. “They’re a good team. That quarterback is good. They have a lot of good players and it’s a bigger school. But proud of the effort. I told them at halftime that the tougher team was going to win and I thought we were the tougher team. Dealing with the heat all week, I thought we played well.”
Play of the Game – Though it wasn’t a touchdown pass, Williams’ 42-yard completion to Hulett set up the final touchdown. Williams dropped back, well protected by the offensive line, and released perhaps his prettiest ball of the night. It was right on target to Hulett who was a step ahead of defenders. The visiting crowd went wild and the Neers would score the game winner on the next play.
The good – As mentioned, Williams and Petty put up video game numbers. Lost in the stats, though, is the fact that North Murray did a much better job of protecting the football this week. Williams had only one interception on 32 passes. Williams took care of the ball and was on-point on timing routes. He completed 66 percent of his passes, which is a very solid number for a high school player. Backs and receivers took care of the ball as well and that made a difference.
The bad – It’s easy to point out that the defense gave up 37 points, which certainly isn’t great. However, something just as glaring is that Petty caught 50 percent of North’s passes. The Neers have to find second and third weapons for Williams to have faith in. Hulett is a capable receiver but others need to take a step up.
The numbers – The North defense has taken its share of flack over the last few years, but it came up with three big sacks in the game. The last two came on a crucial late drive by Pickens. The second sack by Nate Rivera forced the Dragons to punt, which led to North’s go-ahead score … Williams made some beautiful deep throws and averaged around 14 yards per pass play, which goes a long way in moving the sticks … Petty averaged 22.5 yards a reception, many of which were on out routes as Williams rolled to his side of the field.
What’s next – North is back at home on Friday against Ridgeland in non-region play. Game time is 7:30. North beat Ridgeland 56-19 last season.