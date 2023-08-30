It was the dream season that almost was last year for the Murray volleyball team.
After a dominant regular season, the Lady Indians scuffled in the region tournament and ended up finishing second after back to back losses to Fannin. They followed it up with a narrow 3-2 loss to Union County in the first round of the playoffs.
Fortunately for Murray, they brought back one of the most talented senior classes in recent memory and have the supporting pieces around them to make another playoff push this season.
“The six seniors we have this year also won region when they were eighth graders at Gladden,” said new coach Andria Sheram, who has been a fixture in Murray volleyball for many years. “So they are super pumped and ready to take on the region this year. They missed it by just the slightest bit of misfortune last year.”
It goes without saying that those six seniors are the heart of the team, according to Sheram. They include Skyler Mahoney, Haleigh Massey, Lily Sheram, Lilly Castoe, Natalie Garrett, Gracie Goins.
“Their communication, their determination, and their love for one another, it’s amazing to see those six girls work together,” said Sheram, who teaches at Gladden. “It sends chills. The parents of those six girls have rallied behind them since they were seventh graders. The support from students, I feel like they have a lot of classmates their same age that come and hold signs in the crowd. It’s a well rounded group of girls and we have waited for this senior year for a long time.”
The junior class is small but has some interesting pieces to the puzzle. Bayleigh Winkler, the basketball standout, joined the team and is playing for the first time. She is joined by Megan Beavers, who Sheram says has “fiery” serves and sparkplug Emma Harper.
“Emma Harper, all I can say is wow,” Sheram said. “She brings the umph to the team. She is a very good director, has lots of energy, and she can keep the ball moving.”
Sophomores are Allie Kendrick and Avery Southern. They are joined by a large crew of freshmen, Sheram said, most of whom will play JV. Miley McClure, Kaydence Moses, and Katherine Stone are the most likely to see time on the varsity squad.
“The starting line is changing so it’s hard to say who those will be,” Sheram said. “It’s safe to say the seniors will get most of the playing time.”
Despite how things ended up last year, Sheram is optimistic that the Lady Indians will have a chance to make some noise come playoff time.
“I think all eyes are on those seniors,” she said. “All eyes are on volleyball. It’s definitely become more popular and the crowds are getting bigger.”
The Lady Indians (3-1) host Pickens Sept. 5 in region play at 5 p.m.