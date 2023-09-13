It was a mixed bag for county softball teams last week.
Murray fell to Dade County 16-4 on Wednesday before turning things around the next day and blistering Model 21-4 on Thursday in what has turned out to be a competitive region. North Murray beat Gordon Central 17-0 on Tuesday and then fell 6-0, 14-1 to Coahulla Creek in non-region play Wednesday.
Here’s a closer look at the action:
Murray
In the first game of the week, Murray struggled to three earned runs on seven hits against Dade County. Charlsey Richards recorded three hits in the game and Kylie Johnson had two. Dade’s Lexi Lawson led all players with four hits.
Dade’s Kayleigh Warnock was the winning pitcher, going the distance and allowing three earned runs while striking out seven.
Emerie Bohannon was saddled with the loss for Murray. The freshman pitched three and one third innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs, although only two were earned. Murray committed four errors behind her.
In the Lady Indians’ win over Model, Bohannon led Murray with three hits as the team wracked up a whopping 18 in total. Bohannon earned the win that day, pitching three innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out two over three innings.
Georgia Womack led Model with two hits. Katie Johnston was hit with the loss for the Lady Devils. She gave up 17 runs on 13 hits over two innings.
Murray returns to the diamond Thursday at home against North Murray.
North Murray
North kicked the week off with a beatdown of winless Gordon Central in three innings, but struggled against Coahulla.
For the week, top players included: Kylie Corbin, who pitched four innings with five earned runs and six strikeouts. Chanley Langham pitched six and two thirds 6 and 2 thirds innings, allowing two earned runs and a total of six strikeouts. Top hitters: Kaitlyn Malone was 3-for-8 this past week with five RBIs. Cadence Mulkey was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two walks and Cameron Longley was 3-for-7 with a walk and three runs scored.
North Murray (5-6-1, 2-3) is at Murray (4-4, 2-2) Thursday in Region 7-AA play.