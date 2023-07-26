1. Name the Brazilian soccer player who was named FIFA Women's World Player of the Year five straight times from 2006-10.
2. What two physical hockey players formed the Detroit Red Wings' "Bruise Brothers" during the late 1980s and early '90s?
3. At the 1973 Indianapolis 500, Patrick Racing crew member Armando Teran was killed instantly after being struck by what?
4. As a child in the 1920s, Major League Baseball outfielder and coach Peanuts Lowrey worked as an extra on what series of short comedy films?
5. Polo player, racecar driver, diplomat and international playboy Porfirio Rubirosa (1909-65) hailed from what country?
6. Name the filly who broke down (and was later euthanized) during a 1975 match race against Kentucky Derby winner Foolish Pleasure.
7. Linebacker Jessie Tuggle spent his entire NFL career from 1987-2000 with what team?
Answers
1. Marta.
2. Bob Probert and Joe Kocur.
3. A firetruck responding to Swede Savage's fiery crash.
4. "Our Gang" (a.k.a. "The Little Rascals").
5. The Dominican Republic.
6. Ruffian.
7. The Atlanta Falcons.