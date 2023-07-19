1. What was the name of the 1989 direct-to-VHS short comedy starring Dick Van Patten that parodied tennis instructional videos?
2. By what name was Mahdi Abdul-Rahman known when he won an NCAA basketball championship with UCLA and was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 1964?
3. Baseball Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew has his No. 3 jersey retired by what Major League Baseball team?
4. Formula One driver and polo player Carlos Menditeguy (1914-73) hailed from what South American country?
5. What amateur sports sponsor and enthusiast was convicted in the 1996 murder of Olympic gold-medal-winning freestyle wrestler Dave Schultz?
6. Two mounds named Miss Grainger's Bosoms can be found on the 15th hole of what golf course?
7. What lumber-wielding pro wrestler played football for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs and was signed by the Atlanta Falcons?
Answers
1. "Dirty Tennis."
2. Walt Hazzard.
3. The Minnesota Twins.
4. Argentina.
5. John du Pont.
6. The Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland.
7. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan.