1. What long-running NFL-highlights TV series debuted on cable channel HBO in 1977?
2. Name the Baseball Hall of Famer for the St. Louis Cardinals who is the last NL pitcher to win 30 games in one season.
3. What offensive lineman, who played one season with the Buffalo Bills in 1968, was killed in action in the Vietnam War in 1970?
4. Name the ESPN analyst who, during a 2020 NBA game broadcast, said, "I do like being right. Ask my ex-husband."
5. What hard-drinking, trash-talking heavyweight boxer wrestled a giant octopus for a publicity stunt in 1946?
6. What Los Angeles Rams player had more than 1,000 receiving yards in four consecutive NFL seasons from 1988-91?
7. Francisco Lazaro, an Olympic marathoner who slathered his body with fat and died while running in the 1912 Stockholm Summer Games, represented what country?
Answers
1. "Inside the NFL."
2. Dizzy Dean (1934).
3. Bob Kalsu.
4. Doris Burke.
5. "Two Ton" Tony Galento.
6. Henry Ellard.
7. Portugal.