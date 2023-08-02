1. Eden Park, Sky Stadium and Forsyth Barr Stadium are all soccer/rugby arenas located in what country?
2. What former Major League Baseball player went by the unusual nickname "Pronk"?
3. Soccer player Andres Escobar, who was murdered in 1994 as retaliation for inadvertently deflecting the ball into his own net at the FIFA World Cup, played for what national team?
4. The National Softball Hall of Fame and Museum is located in what U.S. city?
5. Physician and Olympic decathlete Tom Waddell organized what sports event that first took place in San Francisco in 1982?
6. Name the NASCAR driver, winner of the 1992 Daytona 500, who was killed in a helicopter crash in July 1993.
7. Larry David provided the voice of what real-life sports team owner in the TV comedy series "Seinfeld"?
Answers
1. New Zealand.
2. Travis Hafner.
3. Colombia.
4. Oklahoma City.
5. The Gay Games (founded as the Gay Olympics).
6. Davey Allison.
7. George Steinbrenner.