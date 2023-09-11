1. The Dave Rimington Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football player at what position?
2. What French tennis player won Australian Open and Wimbledon women's singles titles in 2006?
3. Basketball Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks won his only NBA title as a player in 1983 with what team?
4. In 1940, members of the Arena Managers Association formed what entertainment group that featured former competitive figure skaters doing theatrical ice-skating performances?
5. What American freestyle wrestler won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics and competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship from 1997-98?
6. What Baseball Hall of Famer hit 58 home runs with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1932 and hit 50 with the Boston Red Sox in 1938?
7. Dr. Dick Traum, who completed the 1976 New York City Marathon with a prosthetic leg, founded what organization to encourage people with disabilities to participate in mainstream sports?
Answers
1. Center.
2. Amelie Mauresmo.
3. The Philadelphia 76ers.
4. The Ice Capades.
5. Kevin Jackson.
6. Jimmie Foxx.
7. Achilles International (formerly Achilles Track Club).