1. After being drafted by the San Francisco Giants, pitcher John Paul Bonser legally changed his first name to what?
2. Australia's Alex "Chumpy" Pullin, who drowned while spearfishing in 2020, competed in what sport at three Winter Olympics?
3. H1 Unlimited is an American league that organizes competitions in what sport?
4. What pitcher for the Washington Senators (1919-21) was known as "The Clown Prince of Baseball" and opened a baseball-themed steakhouse in Manhattan?
5. Beginning in 2021, the NCAA allowed student athletes to be compensated for NIL. What does NIL stand for?
6. Field hockey and tennis player Madzy Rollin Couquerque (1903-94) hailed from what country?
7. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Thurmond has his No. 42 jersey retired by what two NBA teams?
Answers
1. Boof.
2. Snowboard cross.
3. Hydroplane boat racing.
4. Al Schacht.
5. Name, image and likeness.
6. Netherlands.
7. The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.