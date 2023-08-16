1. What Pro Football Hall of Famer was known as "Concrete Charlie" for his hard-hitting tackles?
2. Name the actor and comedian, best known for his role on TV's "M*A*S*H," who began hosting an LPGA golf tournament near Toledo, Ohio, in 1984.
3. Gyorgy Kolonics, a two-time Olympic gold medal winning canoeist, competed for what country?
4. Name the professional baseball league that was founded by New York lawyer William Shea in 1959 and disbanded in 1960 without playing a single game.
5. Name the businessman who purchased the NFL's New Orleans Saints in 1985 and the NBA's New Orleans Hornets (and later changed the nickname to Pelicans) in 2012.
6. What Italian cyclist, a gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics, died from injuries sustained in a crash at the 1995 Tour de France?
7. What Major League Baseball team was known as the "Gashouse Gang" for its success in the 1920s and '30s?
Answers
1. Chuck Bednarik.
2. Jamie Farr.
3. Hungary.
4. The Continental League of Professional Baseball Clubs (CL).
5. Tom Benson.
6. Fabio Casartelli.
7. The St. Louis Cardinals.