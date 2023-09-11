Though North Murray’s volleyball team gave state ranked Murray County a battle on Thursday night, the Lady Indians withstood the pressure.
Murray -- ranked 9th in AA volleyball by MaxPreps, defeated the homestanding Lady Neers 2-0, 2-0 and Gordon Central 2-0, 2-0 in an unusual non-region meet between region teams. The win kept Murray rolling on its 18-3-1 start while North Murray fell to 5-7 overall.
“Any time you beat your rival it’s big,” said Murray coach Andria Sheram. “They’ll come to us next week. We’re going to have to play tough.”
Both county teams faced off against winless Gordon Central and both won in straight sets. The highly-anticipated action came in the nightcap when the county teams, separated by about five miles, took the court.
Murray is the defending region champion and has a mix of veteran and young talent. Murray has size along the front line and an outstanding outside hitter in Skyler Maloney. Mahoney’s thunderous spikes echoed through the gym and she finished with 11 kills on the night. Newcomer Miley McClure was sensational as well. The freshman tallied 13 kills for the Tribe.
Murray veteran Lily Sheram had 30 assists and four aces over the four-game meet, one of which closed out the first victory against Murray. Natalie Garrett had five digs to go along with seven aces. Freshman Katherine Stone had five kills and four blocks in the series. Emma Harper had six digs, Gracie Goins three digs and five aces. Haleigh Massey had six kills, Megan Beavers three aces, and Kaydence Moses had three kills and a block.
“Sometimes we have three freshmen on the front row,” Sheram said. “They have added a new dynamic to the team, a new attitude. The girls are excited to have them and they are doing well for us.”
In spite of the loss to Murray, North Murray is well ahead of where it was this time last year. In mid-September 2022, North had won just two games and they were both against Dalton Academy, a team that finished 0-21 a year ago.
Sophomore Ella Headrick had a great series, leading all players with 14 kills and two blocks, both of which came in critical moments against Murray. Senior Ava Robinette had seven kills and 20 aces along with five assists. Senior Riley Yates had 15 aces. Senior Koral Domningez had seven kills,15 aces and 15 digs. Sophomore Ansley Buckner had 15 digs and sophomore Taylor Whaley had 28 assists.
“We had a pretty good game against Gordon Central,” said North coach Grace Queen. “We were hitting well and scoring consistently with our serves. We knew Murray would be good competition this season and we were excited to play them for a non-region game. We had some great rallies the entire match, just didn’t make it to 25 first. I’m proud of the way my team battled tonight and can’t wait to get back in the gym to improve our game.”
North Murray did, indeed, battle.
In the first game, Murray held a lead most of the way, but the Lady Neers came roaring back to within one, 22-21. The Lady Indians recovered in the nick of time and closed out the game with three straight points.
In the second game, it was just as tight, particularly in the early going. Murray grabbed the early lead, but North came back to tie and then take a 5-4 advantage. Murray took the lead back shortly thereafter at 12-11 and never relinquished it, earning a 25-20 win.
The teams were scheduled to play each other again on Tuesday (after deadline),