ATLANTA – The U.S. Soccer Federation is moving its headquarters from Chicago to Atlanta and building the first-ever National Training Center in the metro area, the organization announced Friday.
The Arthur M. Blank Foundation is contributing $50 million toward the state-of-the art facility, which will house U.S. Soccer’s nine teams. The money also will be used to grow the game of soccer across the U.S.
“America’s top athletes deserve the best when it comes to preparing them for competition on the global stage,” Blank said. “Atlanta’s incredible passion for soccer, corporate community and unmatched infrastructure make this a natural home for the National Training Center.”
“For many decades, sports have been an essential part of Georgia’s history and culture,” Gov. Brian Kemp added. “From hosting visitors to training the next generation of athletes, we’re glad that this project will create new opportunities for local businesses and hardworking Georgians.”
The Coca-Cola Co., which announced a long-term partnership with U.S. Soccer in July, played an important role in bringing the National Training Center to Atlanta.
U.S. Soccer CEO and Secretary General J.T. Batson is leading the search for a site in the Atlanta area for the new center. A final decision on the location will be made in January.
Besides the popularity of Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United with local fans, Atlanta will be among the host cities for soccer’s World Cup in 2026.