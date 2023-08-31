There will be better days ahead for the Bagley Middle Trailblazers and new head coach, Kyle Trego.
The Blazers opened their 2023 North Georgia Middle School Athletic League season on the wrong end of a 34-8 thumping administered at Valley Point.
The Greenwaves shut down Bagley’s spread offense until late in the fourth quarter when Blazers quarterback Kale Greeson hit Blaze Weaver with a short pass. Weaver slashed back to his right, avoided a couple of would-be tacklers and outraced everybody else for a 42-yard touchdown. Cason Long ran three-yards for the two-point PAT.
“We’ve got to get in better shape, get our guys more ready to play” said Coach Trego.
Valley Point fans say this is one of the school’s better teams in recent years and the Greenwaves certainly looked like a top-of-the-league contender. They moved the ball on the ground and in the air. But it was their stifling defense which was most noticeable. The Greenwaves held Bagley to a single first down in the first half, that coming on a Greeson to Bentley Teal 11-yard pass play. Blazer receivers dropped several passes and the team had trouble wit the snap on multiple plays.
Valley Point led 15-0 at halftime, scoring TDs on two running plays and getting a safety on a bad snap when Bagley was punting near its own end zone.
The Greenwaves added three more rushing TDs in the second half.
Greeson finished with 88 yards passing on nine completions.
Weaver ran for 40 yards. Teal had three catches for 17 yards.