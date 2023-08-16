Jake White likes what he has seen so far from his Gladden Warriors football team.
The team was still practicing without pads when White told the Times that he was happy with the more than 40 players preparing for the middle school football season.
“I am very pleased with the numbers,” White said. “Still, we have a lot of players who will play both ways. If you teach 40 kids to play both ways, it’s like having an 80-man roster.”
It will be White’s first season as a head coach, but not his first year in coaching. The Murray County High School graduate (Class of 2011) broke into coaching on the staff of Chad Brewer at Murray County High School. He worked as an offensive line coach and later as an inside linebackers coach. He then took two years off from coaching before taking over at Gladden.
White considers defense to be his forte.
“I’ll be calling the defense,” he said. “That’s where I feel like I am strongest.”
On the other side the ball, White said he will rely heavily on the expertise of veteran coach Jeff Williams, who will serve as his offensive coordinator.
Asked about his roster, White moves quickly to the offensive line where he mentions guard Elijah Burt, tackle Ethan Davis and center Dakota Dutton. All three are expected to contribute a lot on the defensive line as well.
At the skilled positions, White sees a lot of versatility in Kayden Howard, Mitchell Hufstetler and Tayvin Usrey.
“They can all run the ball and catch,” said White.
The three will also see time on defense as linebackers and defensive backs.
Urban Reed and Bronx Patterson, are vying for the quarterback job. Both are expected to contribute to the defense as outside linebackers as well.
The Warriors (1-4-1 in 2022) are one of seven teams in the North Georgia Middle School Athletic League. They compete against Bagley, Westside, North Whitfield, New Hope, Eastbrook and Valley Point.
The Warriors will play in the annual jamboree on Aug. 22 at Edwards Park before opening the regular season Aug. 29 against defending league champion Westside.