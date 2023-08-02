Local favorite Jake White is getting back into the football business and taking over the head coaching job at Gladden Middle.
White, who played at Murray as a running back at linebacker in the mid-2000s, had been an assistant for the Indians for a number of years before taking a step back. This is White’s first foray into middle school and first as a head coach.
“I have always enjoyed the sport of football,” said White, the son-in-law of former Murray head coach John Zeigler. “I went to school to be a teacher and coach. That has always been a passion of mine to help influence young people and spread a lot of good in a world that doesn’t always see a lot of good.”
White coached under Chad Brewer for seven years at Murray and then took two years off to help out with his two kids, who are both under age five. White said Gladden principal Daphne Winkler approached him about the position and a weight training position as well.
“I jumped on that and the football sort of took care of itself,” White said. “The rest is history I guess.”
White will teach one class of math and four classes of weight training for both boys and girls.
“It’s just teaching them how to lift correctly and maybe getting everybody involved in other sports as well,” said White, 31.
White is braving new waters with middle school, but he said he has a background with that age group from his days working with the Boys and Girls Club while in college.
“I have been around middle school kids from 2011 until now,” he said. “They’re kids at heart. They want to play and have fun. Most of the kids playing football are competitive and any time you can spark a competition you’re going to get better. I’m going to beat you or if you beat me I am going to come back harder.”
White said some of his team strategy and Xs and Os will mirror what coach Kurt Napier and his staff are doing at the high school level, although there is some autonomy as well.
“We have gone super slow and taught the game of football,” White said. “It’s going well. A lot of people think middle schoolers don’t have the capacity or mindset to remember a lot of things but if you can simplify it, it’s unbelievable what some can do.”
White said the goal is to help the entire pipeline of Murray football grow stronger and some of the eighth graders will get a chance to be a part of the high school program on Friday nights.
“There will be five or six eighth graders each week going in there and having a pregame meal and watching the guys warm up,” White said. “We run some of the same concepts, same coverage calls on defense. We try to tailor the defense to go with his (Napier’s). At the end of the day, it comes down to the fundamentals of football and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish at Gladden.”
Gladden opens the new season on August 17 with a scrimmage at Red Bud at 5 p.m. The first official game is Aug. 29 at Westside.