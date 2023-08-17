It was, perhaps, the feel-good story of the year last year.
The Murray Lady Indians softball team went from finishing second to last in the region to a berth in the Class AA Sweet-16. Murray lost just one senior off that team, but it was an important one – pitcher Kylie Usrey.
This season the Lady Indians have an abundance of youth in the lineup, including a number of highly touted freshmen. Can the remaining veterans and fresh faces mesh in time to make another playoff run? Coach Lindsey Johnson certainly believes they can.
“Basically everybody has returned,” Johnson said. “We have seven freshmen and that really helps with only losing one senior. It helps build the program and do what we need to do.”
Having the late success last year gave the team a great deal of optimism heading into this season, Johnson said.
“I really feel that gives us some confidence for a strong start,” she said. “Based on how we ended, I hope the girls see that the opportunity is there if they’ll go ahead and take it from the get-go rather than working from behind and playing catch up at the end. Hopefully we’ll have a good regular season and be strong heading into the region tournament.”
In fast-pitch softball, a team lives and dies by its pitching. Despite youth at that position, Johnson believes she has a strong crop of freshmen ready to handle the load. Headlining the pitching corps is freshman Emerie Bohannan who had a dazzling middle school career. Backups Alyssa Barnett and Addie Duncan are both freshmen as well.
“We’re going to have to rely on our freshmen this year with the pitching staff,” Johnson said.
Fortunately for the Lady Indians, they have two seniors manning the catcher position. Kylie Johnson and Elysse Langford will split time behind the dish.
At third base, freshman Brayden Ballew will occupy the hot corner. Returning starter Callan Ledford will be at shortstop and Charlsey Richards moves in from the outfield to man second. Kholee Fouts rounds out the infield at first.
In left field, Hadley Dotson and Annabelle Ingle will platoon at that position. Right fielders include Kenzie Jones and others may split time with her, Johnson said. Laney Spence moves to the outfield as the centerfielder.
The Lady Indians play in a tough region with the likes of Rockmart, Haralson County, and others looming on the horizon. Johnson believes that if the Lady Indians do the things they are capable of doing then the season should be a success.
“I haven’t had the chance to see anybody play,” she said. “We’ll be facing some of them this week. That will give us an idea there. The main thing I want to develop quickly is their confidence. If they have confidence they definitely have the talent to go with that.”
The Lady Indians are back at it Thursday at 5 p.m. against 7-AA opponent Haralson County.