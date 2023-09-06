To commemorate 9/11, area runners and bikers will be turning out for a pair of events Sept. 9. Both offerings — 9/11 Run to Remember 5K and the 9/11 Memorial Ride — will provide residents the opportunity to band together while bolstering funds for various organizations.
For the third year, the annual 9/11 Run to Remember 5K will be presented by the Cartersville fire and police departments and Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service. The benefit will begin and end at Friendship Plaza in downtown Cartersville.
“I am always amazed at the outpouring of support for our first responders,” said Michele Bledsoe, who serves as the race’s event coordinator and an administrative assistant for the Cartersville Fire Department. “This run has a unique route that lets participants run through the fire station bay.
“I love to see the firefighters come out in full gear and take part with their families. I like that we have groups of other first responders carrying flags and running together as they complete the course. I love to see the smiles and hear how much they enjoyed being able to participate and can’t wait until we do it again next year.”
Race-day registration from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. will be $35 per person. After a presentation of colors at 7:55 a.m., 5K runners will depart at 8 a.m.
“My role in this year’s 5K is event coordinator/race director,” Bledsoe said. “It means a lot for me to be able to coordinate with police, fire, EMS, the city of Cartersville and the community to put this event together. I appreciate all of the effort and assistance I get from all of those who have been involved along the way in making this event a success.
“When Chief Carter and I started discussing plans for the 20th anniversary in 2021, we did not realize how much people would love this race. It inspires participants to remember the events that occurred on 9/11/2001 and reminds them how important it is to work together, as a community.”
This year will mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida terrorist attacks when four commercial airliners were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3,000 civilians and public safety personnel.
“The proceeds will benefit two organizations,” Bledsoe said. “The Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation and Next Rung. The Burn Foundation assists those who have been involved in a fire and are in need of medical care and rehabilitation. Next Rung supports first responders through peer support and mental health resources.
“Many area residents love what first responders do for their community. They want to give back and show their appreciation and this is one way for them to show their support.”
For more information about the 9/11 Run to Remember 5K, visit www.wire2wirerunning.com/race-calendar.
As the 5K winds down, the 9/11 Memorial Ride will be revving up in Bartow and Cherokee counties. Ongoing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will be presented by Georgia Motor Escort Services and Southern Devil Harley-Davidson.
“In 2021, we put the event on for the first time to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks,” 9/11 Memorial Ride CEO Dan Harr said. “We decided to make it an annual event and have it benefit both Tunnel to Towers (www.t2t.org) as well as the families of any local first responders who were killed in the line of duty.”
Harr shared the Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free residences to families of "catastrophically" injured veterans and first responders who have lost their lives.
“I am a veteran so the program hits home for me,” Harr said. “Fifty percent of all proceeds go to Tunnel to Towers, while 50% will remain in escrow locally to help in the event a local first responder is killed in the line of duty. Last year, we were able to give $5,000 checks to each of the families of the two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies who were killed in an ambush.
“One of the best feelings I get each year is to see the participants who are there to support the cause, and the comments they make to let us know how they are true Americans willing to take care of others.”
Onsite registration will start at 9 a.m. and close at 11:30 a.m. at Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, 2281 Highway 411 NE in Cartersville. The ride will kick off at noon. After the main event, the benefit will feature raffle drawings, vendor sales and live music.
Further details about the 9/11 Memorial Ride can be found online at www.911memorialride.org.