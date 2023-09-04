Advocates for Children’s long-standing goal of consolidating the majority of its programs under one roof is coming to fruition.
On Sept. 14, the nonprofit will officially start operating from its new headquarters at 827 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville. To mark this special occasion, Advocates will conduct an open house for the public Sept. 13 from 2 to 6 p.m.
“When I joined the Advocates team over 12 years ago, the board and leadership were beginning to talk about this project,” Advocates Vice President Amanda Tant said. “It is exciting to see our shared dream for the community and the Advocates organization become a reality with the opening of our new Prevention and Advocacy Center.”
Calling the new building “amazing,” Rachel Castillo — president and CEO of Advocates for Children — is thrilled to launch this new chapter while her organization is celebrating its 40th year.
“The architects at CROFT and the builders at Womack, Lewis & Smith really understood our needs for the work that we do,” she said. “So much thought went into this building to make sure each team’s specific program needs were met. It is a bit overwhelming but more than anything exciting. This has been a dream of Advocates for a very long time.
“I am beyond honored that I have been a part of the fruition of this dream. It has taken so many people to get us here and I am thankful for each and every one that has shared an idea, served on our board or capital campaign steering committee, or has contributed in one way or another to our new home. They say it takes a village to raise a child and we are so grateful for our village that has helped us so that we can be here for many more years to come for the children and families we serve.”
This building project kicked off Oct. 12, when staff members and supporters gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at the former SunTrust structure at the corner of Joe Frank Harris Parkway and Collins Drive. Since then, the building was renovated and transformed into Advocates’ Prevention and Advocacy Center with the help of a $4.6 million capital campaign, which has raised $4.2 million.
Covering 14,500 square feet, Advocates’ headquarters will house the following: Children’s Advocacy Center — forensic interviewing and therapy; Hope in Your Home — in-home parenting program; First Steps hospital visitation; The Basics; Rainbows — in-school grief counseling; SKORE — juvenile diversion program; management for RISE — independent housing program; Thrive — Family Resource Center; and Court Appointed Family Advocates.
“It is so important to have our team together,” Castillo said. “Many of the people we serve participate in multiple programs. Now our families will only need to come to one location, saving them precious resources and time.
“Additionally, our teams are now all together and can discuss the needs of families and support them through a combined effort allowing us to be more effective in preventing child abuse. We will also be able to combine resources and some expenses to help us lower expenses and redistribute funds where they are needed most in the organization.”
Established four decades ago by a group of concerned Bartow residents, Advocates has expanded its reach over the years. After opening its first children’s shelter in 1985, the nonprofit offered various programs in its first 20 years, including the launch of First Steps in 1988, TransParenting in 1990, Rainbows in 1999, CASA in 2000 and Safe Place in 2002. Advocates for Children relocated its shelter from downtown Cartersville to 49 Monroe Crossing in 1999. The shelter has since moved to a residential neighborhood.
“Over Advocates’ 40-year history, we have developed a continuum of care that encompasses multiple crisis and prevention services to help hurting children and build strong families,” Castillo said. “There is no other organization in the area combining these evidence-based approaches to prevention in families' homes, along with compassionate and skilled intervention when an episode of abuse has occurred.
“Housing and supportive services for at-risk, runaway, homeless and foster youth are also a key part of our safety net. Our mission is to strengthen our community through education, advocacy and prevention, empowering families to be free from child abuse.”
The Cartersville-based nonprofit is annually assisting 15,000 individuals in 11 northwest Georgia counties. Along with Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter, Advocates provides numerous programs that aid in the awareness, prevention and treatment of child abuse.
“The National Youth Foster Institute estimates that 20% of foster youth will become homeless the moment they are emancipated at age 18, and that statistic matches what we witness in Georgia,” Castillo said. “Of the 121 people served by RISE last year, 56 of them were young mothers 18 to 24 years old who have 42 young children as their dependents.
“Our Flowering Branch home for children nurtured 17 children under age 18 in 2022. The majority of the youth we serve are people of color and 65%-plus identify themselves as Black, even though the population of the counties in our service area averages only 13% Black.”
Noting Advocates’ could not have “achieved” the goal of opening its Prevention and Advocacy Center without the community’s support, Castillo hopes the public will attend the upcoming open house.
Echoing Castillo’s comments, Tant underscored the importance of the community’s assistance and is looking forward to celebrating Advocates’ milestone with the public Sept. 13.
“I encourage everyone to come to our open house on the 13th to of course see our new space, but also understand what services we offer, which are available to children and families in the community,” she said. “I hope that people gain a better understanding of how we may be able to help in any situation.
“The next time someone sees someone in need they will remember and call Advocates to assist. With the opening of our new building, we can invite more churches, civic groups and individual community members to learn about our volunteer opportunities and ways to get involved. The Prevention and Advocacy Center will be a great place for our community to connect with our programs and with each other through volunteering.”