The American Legion Carl Boyd Post 42 is gearing up to present its inaugural Cooking With the Vets BBQ Competition. Set for Aug. 26, the event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion fairgrounds, 525 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Cartersville.
“Coy Stewart, an avid barbecue master, initially came up with Cooking With the Vets as a way to better support our veteran PTSD support group and other veterans support programs, such as veterans suicide awareness,” said Phil Tullar, Post 42’s junior vice commander for media relations. “Currently we have 14 cooking teams coming from all over the Southeast. They’ll set up and cook Friday and Friday night and the competition starts Saturday.
“The cooking teams will be judged by several judges in a variety of factors. The teams will cook several kinds of pork and ribs in several categories. The public can absolutely test and taste the cooking teams’ products with a $10 donation. We’ll have several different awards, including a People’s Choice Award and cash awards.”
The event’s Facebook page, BBQ for VETS Competition, is promoting People’s Choice tickets will be limited and for sale starting at 1 p.m. Tasting will kick off at 2 p.m. Cooking With the Vets also will feature live music provided by Ashlie Rae Parker.
“The purpose of our event, it's twofold,” Post Commander Kris Dittrich said. “Firstly, we thought it'd be a fun way to raise money to go toward a local veteran support group that helps our veterans within our community struggling with PTSD and other service-related problems. Secondly, we hope that by choosing this as our benefit, it will raise awareness within the community of the struggles that many veterans have on a daily basis.”
Dittrich shared Post 42 offers a veterans support group, which is referred to as Vet to Vet. Open to every veteran, the meetings are conducted each Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m.
“The American Legion introduced a new initiative for 2023 called Be the One,” Dittrich said. “The emphasis is to save a veteran in crisis. Ask, listen and reach out to a veteran to help end the stigma.
“Most veterans find it easier and more relatable to talk to fellow vets. Veteran-led and veteran-group involved talk therapy sessions are an outlet for many vets as they can share in a judge-free environment. These sessions also offer many resources to our veterans.”
To learn more about the Be the One initiative, Dittrich encourages the public to visit www.legion.org/betheone.
“Current data shows that 20 veterans are lost to suicide, daily,” Dittrich said. “This rate has dropped from 22 just a few years ago. I strongly believe the drop in our veteran suicide rate is due to the increase in veteran support programs, such as Vet to Vet.”
Through www.legion.org/betheone, The American Legion is encouraging individuals to “be the one to save one veteran” and “learn how to help a veteran in crisis.”
“Today, the No. 1 issue facing the veteran community is suicide, according to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report,” www.legion.org/betheone reports. “It is estimated that between 17 and 22 veterans or servicemembers take their lives each day. That’s more than 6,000 annually. The rate of suicide for veterans is more than 50% higher than that of non-veteran adults. As the Global War on Terrorism continues, there will be more veterans facing mental-health issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
“… At its core, The American Legion is activating a national platform to reduce the rate of veteran suicide. The Be the One campaign will:
• Destigmatize asking for mental health support, creating opportunity for those with mental health issues to speak freely and get the support they need.
• Provide peer-to-peer support and resources in local communities.
• Deploy FDA-approved therapeutics for veterans to identify issues and find resources for support.”
Like Tullar, Dittrich encourages the public to attend Post 42’s upcoming barbecue benefit.
“This is a rain-or-shine event,” he said. “We are going to have vendors, over a dozen cooking teams and live music.
“The event is free to the public. And there will be a People's Choice tasting where folks can buy 10 tickets for $10 that allows them to sample 10 of our cooking teams’ barbecue. The public will submit their No. 1 choice to determine the winning cooking team.”