After three public hearings, the Bartow County Board of Education voted 4-1 in favor of maintaining the existing millage rate of 17.43 for 2023. The lone opposing voice came from board member Darla Williams.
“I feel like the staff, the teachers and all, they’ve got their pay up to where they’re above actually Cartersville now — some of the teachers,” Williams said. “And that was one of the main goals. So that’s up.
“And mainly the students. The students are doing great, because that’s what I care about the most. We’ve got to make sure that they’re getting educated and I believe that they are. So I didn’t ever ask for the rollback rate but I did ask just to reduce taxes a little to help because everybody’s just getting hit by taxes.”
Over the past few weeks, Williams shared many of her constituents have voiced their millage rate concerns to her in person and via email and phone.
“A lot of them are in danger of losing their homes,” she said. “Some of the children that are in the school system actually live with their grandparents and the grandparents, they’re struggling to pay their bills. They’re not even able to fill some prescriptions. So this is a really hard decision to try to weigh the good and the bad of everything to try to help everybody.”
Prior to the board’s vote, the BOE held its final public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14, which drew six individuals. One of the speakers was Bartow County resident Dr. David McKalip, who also provided input during the first public hearing July 31.
“There’s a lot of people claiming,” he said, “‘Well gee, I’m not raising any taxes. I’m just setting the millage rate. It’s not our fault here on the board because property values are going up, so everyone’s rich. Everyone’s so rich with their property values going up. They can just give us more money in taxes but we’re not going to call it a tax hike. We board members are offended that you would say we’re raising taxes because our millage rate is as low as it’s ever been. So clearly we’re not raising taxes.’
“No one’s buying that. We all know you’re trying to raise taxes. You’re all trying to ride the wave.”
Also appealing to the board to vote against the measure was Bartow County resident Dan Hajduk.
“We said a pledge of allegiance to start this meeting off — ‘to the republic for which it stands,’” he said. “I don’t think anybody understands what a republic is. It’s a voice of the people electing you to be our voices to do it, to do what we want for you to do. You are an elected group — representatives to represent us.
“I feel that there was a budget given by the superintendent — one direction. Here’s the budget A, we saw that presentation. This is all we’ve got. There is no alternative. It’s either yes or no. I don’t think that’s right. There’s got to be some give.”
Two individuals later, Daniel Koutavas took the podium and expressed his opposition to keeping the millage rate at 17.43.
“I’d like to strongly encourage the board to vote no to maintain the millage rate,” he said. “I’d like to ask this board and encourage you guys to reduce or roll back the millage rate.”
Before sharing his personal experience, Koutavas noted he feels it is similar to what others in Bartow are currently facing.
“In 2022, I saw a 30% increase assessed value of my home,” he said. “I had to go fight and appeal that, and go through that whole hassle.
“Now in 2023, I’m here again. I get a letter in the mail. I’m looking at a 23.5% increase assessed value of my home. Now I am living in the home, so it’s not something that’s liquid I can quickly turn on, such as something else. So I have to incur those increased costs.”
He urged the board to “provide some instant relief to the people of Bartow County who so desperately need it.”
“Seniors on fixed incomes, I think, are hurting because of this,” Koutavas said. “I think that new homeowners are hurting — not only because of the increased interest rate but because the taxes are higher, it makes it harder to become first-time homeowners.”
Koutavas encouraged the board to reduce the proposed millage rate, “cut some funding” and utilize reserve funds.
“People of Bartow have budgets to maintain,” he said. “They’re tightening their belts and sharpening their pencils. I think the board has the obligation to do the same, especially if they’re representing the people fairly.”
At the BOE’s first public hearing on the millage rate, Megan Brown — chief financial officer for BCSS — shared leaving the millage rate at 17.43 is expected to generate $79.9 million in property tax collections.
According to a July 20 news release from the Bartow County School System, the 17.43 millage rate will result in property taxes increasing by 15.40% over the rollback millage rate.
The BOE’s advertised Notice of Tax Increase, stated “Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 15.104 mills. The proposed tax increase for [a] home with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $278 and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $325,000 is approximately $302.”