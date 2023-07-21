In a July 20 news release, the Bartow County Board of Education announced its plan to maintain the existing millage rate of 17.43 for 2023. If the measure is approved Aug. 14, property taxes would increase by 15.40% over the rollback millage rate.
According to the release, “State law requires this to be advertised as a tax increase since the state measures change not against the actual prior-year millage rate, but rather against the ‘rollback rate.’ The rollback rate is calculated by subtracting any increase in the digest due to reassessment.
“When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.”
The millage rate in 2017 was 18.99, followed by 18.85 in 2018, 18.75 in 2019, 18.65 in 2020 and 18.116 in 2021.
Following Georgia law, the Bartow County BOE will conduct three public hearings for area residents to voice their opinions. They will be presented at the Central Office — 65 Gilreath Road in Cartersville — July 31 at 6 p.m., and Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. To participate, those wanting to speak need to sign up at least 15 minutes before each meeting is slated to begin.
The first called meeting/public hearing will feature a 2023 millage rate presentation by Megan Brown and a vote regarding the adoption of the tentative millage rate. This will be followed by the public comments portion of the meeting.
“Our budget has been established to meet the needs of our growing school system and maintaining the current millage rate of 17.43 supports the approved budget for the 2023-2024 school year,” said Brown, chief financial officer for the Bartow County School System.
In the June 26 business meeting, the board unanimously voted in favor of the 27-item consent agenda. This included the fiscal year 2024 operating budget of $254.3 million, which features a general fund of $176.2 million.