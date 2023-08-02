Approximately 13,000 students headed back to school within the Bartow County School System Aug. 1.
“What excitement on the first day!” BCSS Superintendent Dr. Phillip Page said. “ I could see and feel it from students and staff alike. “Preparation and collaboration led to a smooth opening. We saw normal traffic congestion near our schools and will continue to see that throughout the week as parents park to walk their children in. Our administrators and school police officers are doing a great job communicating arrival and dismissal procedures.”
Overall, the system is featuring 1,035 teachers, of which 142 are new. While BCSS still is gathering accurate enrollment figures for each school, Page shared the overall student population number is “extremely similar” to the 2022-2023 school year.
“We expect those numbers to steadily increase until Labor Day, especially in the Adairsville area where we are seeing a greater number of families join the community,” he said.
Echoing Page’s comments, BCSS Director of Transportation Jody Elrod also was pleased with the system’s first day of school.
“Overall, we had a good first day,” Elrod said. “We are starting off this school year fully staffed, which we have not been able to do in the past few years. We are able to have our driver trainers on the bus with our newest drivers to help give them the support they need while getting acclimated to the bus, students, route locations, etc.
“This is something we have wanted to implement for a while and it is certainly going to help us going forward, we not only want to attract, train, and hire the best and brightest, we also want to make sure we keep them here. Our fleet maintenance crew did a good job over the summer getting the buses prepared for the first day back, and I cannot say enough about our office staff that do the planning, routing and more to make the bus routes run efficiently and on time.”
In reference to any obstacles his department faced, Elrod highlighted various common first-day issues.
“Some of the challenges were the normal first-day ones, such as heavy traffic around the schools and in our typical high-traffic areas,” he said. “We still have some construction going on at the Cass-White exit as well as other areas of the county that we have to maneuver around.”
As students start the new school year, Elrod is emphasizing area motorists “use caution” when seeing a school bus.
“Be aware the bus will be making stops loading/unloading kids,” he said. “We all have to do our part to keep our kids safe.”
At this time, Elrod’s department consists of 147 full-time bus drivers and a fleet of 191 buses.
“About 30% of our drivers do a K-through-12 route in the morning in our more rural areas with the rest of our drivers running two routes in the mornings,” he said. “All drivers have two routes in the afternoons, as we take the elementary [students] home first, then go back for the middle/high school students. We run over 8,000 miles every day to get our kids to and from school.
“I believe we had 134 full-time drivers when I started in 2003. The number has really not increased that much in the past 20 years, but it seems with all the new industry moving in that may change in the near future.”