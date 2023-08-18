Bartow County Board of Education’s top item during its Aug. 14 meeting was the approval of the 17.43 millage rate. The measure passed 4-1 with board member Darla Williams casting the sole opposing vote.
The vote was conducted after BCSS held three public hearings, which drew many residents pleading with board members to vote against keeping the existing millage rate.
At the BOE’s July 31 public hearing, Megan Brown — chief financial officer for BCSS — noted leaving the millage rate at 17.43 is expected to generate $79.9 million in property tax collections.
According to a July 20 news release from the Bartow County School System, the 17.43 millage rate will result in property taxes increasing by 15.40% over the rollback millage rate. The BOE’s advertised Notice of Tax Increase, reported “The proposed tax increase for [a] home with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $278 and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $325,000 is approximately $302.”
After requesting the millage rate item be separated from the rest of the consent agenda, Williams voted in opposition of the other 11 items as well. Some of the highlights from the meeting were the 4-1 approval of:
• Institute for Multi-Sensory Education providing an Orton-Gillingham training for 30 BCSS literacy teachers Sept. 18 to 22 for $42,250, to be paid from the L4GA account.
• The renewal of the Illuminate DnA Assessment and Data Platform for $89,464, to be paid from the general fund.
According to the agenda item, “Through feedback from teachers and administrators across all grade bands, the system assessment subcommittee found a need for teacher support in building rigorous and aligned assessments that provide a clear picture of student proficiency of essential standards. The timely use of student assessment data has also been a challenge for collaborative teams in determining next steps for instruction. Through extensive research and system Guiding Coalition consensus, Illuminate DnA was identified to best support teachers in this need.
“Illuminate DnA is an assessment and data platform that utilizes vetted standards-based questions to support teacher teams in building rigorous assessments that align to the essential standards determined by the team. Illuminate DnA will ensure teacher teams have a valid measure of student proficiency and timely data to inform and guide their decision-making processes for better learning outcomes. This is the third year of a three-year contract.”
• Advanced Sports Group to replace Woodland High football field’s synthetic turf for $528,200.76.
The board unanimously approved:
• The certified employment recommendations and renewals for Amanda Chack, AMS learning support specialist, effective TBD; Rebecca Clark, CCES pre-K teacher, effective July 25; Macy Hufstetler, WHS teacher, effective July 25; Elisha Mayberry, AHS exceptional education teacher, effective July 25; Rosa Ojeda-Bloedow, CCES teacher, effective July 25; Kyle Roberson, AMS exceptional education teacher, effective July 1; Kelly Roberts, STARS exceptional education teacher 49%, effective Aug. 1; Savannah Tindol, CHS teacher, effective July 25; and Wayne Wollaston, AHS exceptional education teacher, effective TBD.
• The certified transfers of Laura Hughes, Hayden Morrow and Denita Quackenbush.
• The classified employment of Emerson Bridges, WHS exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31; Lindsay Brooks, AHS exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31; Olivia Deatherage, CCES custodian, effective Aug. 4; Mara Dorsett, KES custodian, effective Aug. 1; Tffany Garrett, EES exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31; Ashley Herndon, CLES school nurse, effective July 26; Lacy Hobbs, AES bookkeeper, effective July 31; Josie Hyde, EES exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31; Cindy Ingram, WHS custodian, effective Aug. 15; Bethany Jordan, school bus monitor, effective Aug. 15; Jay Long, RTMS exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31; Kassendera Melton, CHS exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31; Jose Mendez, TES custodian, effective Aug. 1; Kelly Mohon, CCES exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31; Sandy Morris, CCES bookkeeper, effective July 31; Daniel Ortiz, CCES paraprofessional - Title I, effective July 31; Lauren Shearman, ALES school nurse, effective July 26; Kayla Smith, TES school nurse, effective July 26; Shyanne Smith, AMS exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31; Megan Stensvold, KES paraprofessional, effective July 31; Jessica Stover, CLES exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31; Kristen Ubelhor, AES exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31; Dorothy Wilkey, AES custodian, effective Aug. 14; Wanda Williams, school bus driver, effective Aug. 1; Bobby Wilson, school bus driver, effective Aug. 1; and Breeana Wilson, AHS exceptional education paraprofessional, effective July 31.
• The classified transfers of Dana Anders, Ashley Franklin, Carrie McDaniel, J. Hunter Osborn, Danielle Shepherd, Jessica Stover and Sharon Woods.
• The classified retirement of Shirley Propes, CHS school nutrition assistant, effective Aug. 1.
• The classified rescindment of Ailane Anderson, ALES school nurse, effective July 26.
• The classified resignations of Rondi Abernathy, AHS exceptional education paraprofessional, effective May 22; Danielle Ayers, AMS exceptional education paraprofessional, effective May 22; Maci Jo Brott, TES school nurse, effective May 22; Candice Brown, EHES bookkeeper, effective Set. 18; Melinda Carter, ALES exceptional education paraprofessional, effective Aug. 18; Candace Coffman, WHS SNP cafeteria manager, effective Aug. 11; Tina Ferrara, CLES school nurse, effective May 22; April Gusweler, CLES exceptional education paraprofessional pre-K, effective May 22; Meagan Hughes, KES paraprofessional, effective May 22; Kathy Lore, EHES custodian, effective July 24; Kenneth Moore, school bus driver, effective July 26; Kathleen Murray, school bus driver, effective July 17; Nicole Padgett, CCES paraprofessional, effective May 22; Yolanda Podilla, TES custodian, effective May 20; Stephanie Waters, AES bookkeeper, effective July 17; and Brianna Zeigler, PLES exceptional education paraprofessional, effective May 22.
• The leaves of absence of AMS teacher Hannah Abernathy, TES paraprofessional Latonia Edge, EHES teacher Erin Good, AHS teacher Jessica Holt, PLES teacher Anita Hulsey, WHS teacher Justin Mackey, ID specialist Tina O'Shields, HCES teacher Deborah Philliber and AMS custodian Patricia Young.