Officials with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County are delighted to receive a $32,000 donation to bolster its science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. The funding initially stemmed from a golf tournament benefit organized by Qcells and Gray.
“We were thrilled that Qcells and Gray were interested in investing in our members, and especially at this level,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County CEO Gordon Gilley said. “These funds will be used exclusively for our burgeoning STEM program. We will immediately upgrade some of our hardware and expand STEM programs at both of our units.
“Our friends at Qcells and Gray construction approached our Director of Operations Andre Sanders about the potential contribution from the proceeds from their golf tournament. They discussed our existing STEM program, and our donors were intrigued by the potential development of a relationship to enhance our STEM services now and as we progress.”
Thankful for the financial gift, Gilley underscored the importance of the community continuing to rally around the organization’s units in Adairsville and Cartersville.
“Our organization thrives because of multiple partners and supporters representing all facets of our community,” he said. “Business, civic, corporate [and] communities of faith provide unwavering support and advocacy.”
State Rep. Matthew Gambill, a current board member for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County, shared he was “very surprised” when he learned about the donation.
“Many of the other large employers have a proven track record of giving back to our local nonprofits,” he said. “It is very encouraging that Qcells is stepping up to the plate to support local nonprofits and in particularly the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County.
“Without this support of small and large business and individual donors, we simply could not do what we do on a daily basis for our club members. Just recently, Shaw Industries replaced the flooring in our gym. Others like Lowe’s ... consistently donate materials and labor to help us keep the clubs in good condition and provide resources for our club members to have an incredible experience every day.”
Formed in 1990, the Boys & Girls Clubs currently serves a total of 225 youth daily and features two locations — 642 Henderson Drive in Cartersville and 104 N. Main St. in Adairsville. Throughout the school year and the summer, the units offer members ages 6 to 18 educational and cultural opportunities, and activities, like basketball, and arts and crafts.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County provide daily services and programs that meet the needs and interests of members and their families,” Gilley said. “Supplemental education, cultural enrichment, health advocacy, fitness, the arts, and prevention and intervention strategies are implemented every day at our clubs.
“For a vast majority of members, their Boys & Girls Clubs are the only viable resource for services after school, evenings, and all day during the summer and school breaks. Members participate in productive activities that lead to our ultimate goal of producing contributing members of society with a moral compass.”
To mark the $32,000 gift, a check presentation ceremony was presented at Qcells’ solar panel manufacturing site in Dalton Aug. 29. During the gathering, $32,000 also was awarded to Dalton’s Boys & Girls Club organization.
“Qcells has an existing factory in Dalton and will soon have a factory in Cartersville,” said Lisa Nash, Qcells’ head of human resources, EHS and general affairs. “We are committed to being a good community partner where our associates work and live.
“Our company is vested in a future with more sustainable energy solutions. The youth in these communities are the workforce of tomorrow. We want to invest in their interest in careers in STEM and manufacturing. The Boys & Girls Clubs of both counties have growing STEM programs and we hope our investment helps continue these programs.”
Like Nash, Brad Heberling — project executive for Gray — was pleased to help provide this funding for the two Boys & Girls Clubs organizations.
“Gray and Qcells jointly hosted the event,” he said about the golf benefit at Cartersville Country Club. “Funds that were raised were provided by donations from local companies and subcontractors that are affiliated with the local construction project. Individuals from Gray and Qcells anonymously donated as well. “Qcells and Gray are both aligned in their interest in helping programs that benefit local youth and education. Qcells, being a solar panel provider, is passionate about STEM activities. The local Boys & Girls Clubs both have plans to utilize the money for STEM-related activities for the youth.”
For Nash, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County is an organization that is dear to her heart.
“Personally, the Boys & Girls Club hit a soft spot to me,” she said. “As a single parent years ago, my daughter attended the Cartersville branch after she was at the age of being too old for daycare and not old enough to be alone after school. The year she spent with the program ignited an interest in working with children and she kept that interest and became an elementary teacher.
“As a company, we encourage and support volunteer opportunities to our associates, we look forward to hosting educational opportunities at our factories as well for both clubs. We want to ‘spark’ an interest in renewable energy and keep that flame ignited throughout their education and hopefully see them again as a member of our teams someday.”