Officials with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County are delighted to receive a $32,000 donation to bolster its science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. The funding initially stemmed from a golf tournament benefit organized by Qcells and Gray.

“We were thrilled that Qcells and Gray were interested in investing in our members, and especially at this level,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County CEO Gordon Gilley said. “These funds will be used exclusively for our burgeoning STEM program. We will immediately upgrade some of our hardware and expand STEM programs at both of our units. 