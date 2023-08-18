Along with the beginning of classes for Cartersville City Schools, Aug. 10 signaled the first day of the new Canes Learning Center at Cartersville High.
“The Cartersville City Schools is proud to announce the development of the Canes Learning Center@CHS — CLC@CHS,” said Floyd Braid, director of strategic initiatives and school improvement. “The CLC@CHS is a purpose-driven facility/program built from the ground up with few traditional school limitations.
“The CLC@CHS was developed because we recognize that all students and their paths to success and graduation require flexibility, customization or design thinking, and innovation. The CLC@CHS is a physical space and a philosophy for reimagining education with students at the center.”
With this in mind, Braid shared CLC@CHS’s development “has been in the works” for around two years.
“The development team has conducted research on successful programs throughout the country and visited several area alternative education programs to establish which models produced the most success,” he said. “They also conducted focus groups with various students to establish what students believed would be important components of the new center. In all our conversations with educational professionals and students, the word ‘flexibility’ kept coming to the forefront.
“It was made clear, time and time again, that in order to help all students achieve success we would need to develop multiple options for students [to] thrive as a high school student. This, in turn, would prepare our students for career, military or college. This work enabled us to build a program using some of the best examples and strategies.”
Serving the “diverse needs of today's learners,” Braid noted CLC@CHS consists of four components.
He said, “The four programs include:
• RESET Program — placement for students on long-term suspension.
• CVA, Cartersville Virtual Academy — placement for students enrolled in 100% virtual instruction.
• FLEX Program — hybrid instructional program that provides schedule flexibility and instructional support for students. Students can participate in various learning modalities while receiving ongoing student centered supports.
• Dual Enrollment (CHS Early College Program) — CHS has partnered with Georgia Highlands College and Chattahoochee Technical College to provide several on-site college credit courses for students.”
Led by Coordinator Kenneth Crenshaw, the CLC@CHS team consists of Ryan Crawford, Leadworthy and RESET support; Tim Graves, Math and RESET support; and Tish Terry, ELA and RESET support.
On CLC@CHS’s opening day, enrollment figures included 14 students in RESET, 45 in Dual Enrollment, 26 in FLEX and 63 in CVA.
“Enrollment eligibility varies depending on the CLC program,” Braid said. “Students work with their school counselors to apply and enroll in CVA and dual enrollment classes. Students work with counselors, building administration and CLC staff for placement in the CLC FLEX Program. Students who are on long-term suspension are placed in the RESET Program for a period of time.”
With the CLC@CHS’s development, the Cartersville School Board unanimously voted July 10 not to renew its contract with Ombudsman.
“I voted in favor of the superintendent's recommendation that we not renew our annual contract with Ombudsman,” Board President Kelley Dial said. “As a result of the additions and renovations at the high school, space is now available to dedicate to the new Cartersville Learning Center/CLC. One of the four sections of the CLC is the RESET Program that will serve the population previously being served by Ombudsman.
“It has always been my desire to provide educational opportunities for students with long-term suspensions inside our system — when it became feasible for us to do so. That time is now. The RESET Program is more than an ‘alternative school.’ It provides a structured and secure environment that empowers students with long-term suspensions to become academically and personally successful.”
Instead of an alternative school, Braid shared CCS offers RESET Program, which provides an “specialized instructional environment” for students on long-term suspension from Cartersville Middle and High schools.
“This program is for our sixth to 12th grade students who require a highly-structured and secure environment that enables them to get their learning, behavior and executive function skills back on track,” he said. “The RESET learning model is a 1:1 technology-blended learning environment with both online and in-person instruction focusing on individual learning paths with differentiation in a project-based learning environment.
“Learning is also enhanced by providing interventions and individual support that enable each student to meet their academic goals. Students receive instruction in all core subject areas and also leadership skills.”
While the RESET Program is situated on the CHS campus, it is housed in a standalone building, separate from those tailored to traditional students.
“The RESET Program is physically separate from other CHS and CLC facilities,” said Dial, who also serves as the chief assistant public defender for the Cherokee Judicial Circuit. “While students in the RESET Program report to the CHS campus, they come and go from a secure location with faculty supervision. RESET students do not commingle with CHS students. If a RESET student's behavior is deemed to pose a risk to anyone, that student will be required to participate virtually rather than in person.”
For the 2022-2023 school year, CCS’s contracted services for the Ombudsman Center cost about $299,520. The same amount of funds were budgeted for the recently opened CLC@CHS.
“The RESET Program and all of the programs at the CLC@CHS are funded through the district’s general fund,” Braid said. “The operational costs of the new CLC is less than the amount the district paid to the vendor in the past. Our goal was to spend less and provide more services and options for our students. We have been able to do this with the new CLC@CHS.”
Like Braid and Dial, CCS Superintendent Dr. Marc Feuerbach is pleased to see the CLC@CHS open.
"We are excited to take the resources used to fund the previous long-term suspension program and greatly expand the opportunities for our students,” Feuerbach said. “We set out to build an innovative center that would foster continued student success and an enhanced student experience, and I am eager to see how it will continue to develop as the inaugural year progresses. Providing opportunities for students to be successful is at the heart of our work with the CLC@CHS."