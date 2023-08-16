During its Aug. 14 meeting, the Cartersville School Board voted unanimously to reduce its millage rate recommendation to the city of Cartersville from 13.906 to 13.5.
“The school board originally intended to recommend leaving the millage at the current rate of 13.906; however, after listening to stakeholder feedback in the first City Council special called meeting held at City Hall, they decided to recommend lowering the rate to 13.5 mills,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. Marc Feuerbach. “Our school board is adept at navigating the varying public values while still maintaining a focus on meeting the needs of the students and staff of Cartersville City Schools. I am thankful for a process that allows stakeholders to share their feedback.”
He noted CCS collected $19,233,141 last year — fiscal year 2023 — with the 13.906 millage rate.
“The projected rate of collections for FY ’24 at 13.906 mills would have been $24,584,042,” Feuerbach said. “The projected rate for collections for FY ’24 at 13.5 mills is $23,866,286. The fund balance will be used to cover any shortfall.”
On Aug. 17, Cartersville City Council will set the millage rate following an evening special called meeting. Two of three public hearings on the millage rate are remaining for the public to voice concerns. They will be conducted at City Hall Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“The school system must adopt a budget for the upcoming year before we receive the updated tax digest,” Board President Kelley Dial said. “The sizable increase in the current tax digest was unexpected and, while the increase in our annual budget would not allow us to decrease millage to the full rollback rate, I felt a more modest rollback was possible and fiscally prudent.
“I listened to the view of my fellow board members and found we were all in agreement with a rate of 13.5 mills. This rate represents the lowest millage rate since the current tax levying procedures went into effect in 1997.”
Dial shared the reserve balance will help offset the decrease in collections generated by 13.5 mills and the board has “no plans to cut or eliminate any positions or programs from the budget.” The Cartersville Board of Education unanimously approved the $86.2 million FY ’24 consolidated budget June 12.
“Many components of our budget are based on educated guesses since there are variables in both expenses and revenues,” she said. “Our state revenues are based, in part, on our enrollment. Obviously, enrollment can be predicted but can't be known with certainty prior to the beginning of the school year. One example of a variable in expenses is the utility cost and usage of the new Cartersville Primary School. This and other unknowns are reasons to maintain a healthy reserve balance.
“While we were comfortable that we could operate the school system successfully by maintaining the millage at 13.906, the board also feels confident that a modest rollback — to 13.50 mills — is sustainable if local, state and federal funds are not sufficient to meet our financial needs. That confidence is based on the existence of a healthy reserve balance.”
Echoing Dial’s comments, board member Tim Chason said the Finance Committee, of which he chairs, started working on CCS’ budget in January.
“Once the Tax Assessor’s office provides the estimated digest for the upcoming year, the Finance Committee and then the full board recommends the millage rate to the City Council based on the financial needs developed through the budget,” he said. “The preliminary digest was received in July with the final coming earlier this month. The Finance Committee has been contemplating a budget that allows for a decrease.
“Other members of the board were provided with the committee’s recommendation of 13.5 mills and they supported the decrease of .406. My role as a school board member is to represent the citizens of Cartersville to provide excellent education opportunities for students to grow and thrive in today’s society. I voted to lower the millage because I believe our system is in a financial situation that will support it.”
In addition to his fellow board members, Chason said he attended and “listened carefully to the concerns expressed by a few citizens” during the Aug. 9 public hearing at City Hall.
“My first take away was some citizens do not understand that the school system does not set the property values,” Chason said. “That is actually a responsibility of the Tax Assessor’s office – not the school board. Secondly, the school board has a responsibility to educate the students; compensate our team members with a competitive salary and benefits; and provide a safe learning environment for students and team members.
“Those costs continue to rise, just as they do in business. A few citizens seem to believe the system is exempt from rising costs. I listen to concerns and praises from citizens on many platforms. The required public hearing is just one of them.”
In attending the first public hearing on the millage rate Aug. 9, Dial shared she also “became aware of confusion regarding the tax digest.”
“The Bartow County Tax Assessor's office has that responsibility,” she said. “Issues and appeals regarding the assessed value of individual properties are handled through that entity. The school board has no authority or power to change assessed values.
“I also became aware of a need to better educate some of our citizens regarding the timing of our budgeting process, the limitations on how some funds — particularly ESPLOST funds — may be spent, and the post-pandemic challenges of maintaining our ability to recruit and retain the best staff with competitive salaries and benefits.”
Chason also wanted to clear up other areas of confusion.
“Some have questioned if the funds generated from the millage are being used to pay for the new Cartersville Primary School,” he said. “The answer is no. Millage is used for operations.
“The new school is being funded from five areas. Those include: No. 1, the developer — the late Steve Simpson and then renewed by his wife — of Carter Grove donated the land for the school prior to the construction of the development, a big investment; No. 2, a bond referendum approved by the voters; No. 3, state funds; No. 4, Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax; No. 5, and the city of Cartersville for infrastructure. These are the sources of funding for the new facility, of which I am extremely proud.”
Like Dial, Chason also highlighted the significance of the board’s recommended millage rate.
“I believe the majority of citizens in Cartersville already understand the need for excellent education opportunities to be provided through CCS in order for our community to remain economically sound,” he said. “I also believe the citizens trust in the full school board to make the right decisions on behalf of the students.
“The system spends funds on initiatives, projects and personnel that are based on what the community wants in terms of a school system. As a body, we are extremely conservative. The millage rate of 13.5 is the lowest it has been since the inception of the millage rate process in 1997. Additionally, the Cartersville City School Board has recommended to lower the millage rate every year since 2015, with the exception of two years when it remained the same.”