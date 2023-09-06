Offering “great finds” at discount prices, Cartersville Service League’s Rummage Sale returns Sept. 13 to 17. The event also will serve as a benefit for the organization, well-known for its charity work.
“I enjoy the interactions between our members and our customers at the sale,” CSL President Danielle Graham said. “The donations change each year, and it's always fun to see what treasures people will find. My favorite moment was when a young mother came to the sale with a fixed amount of money to clothe her two young daughters for the next season.
“We helped her find fall/winter clothes for each child in their sizes. She was very emotional when she left and said she couldn't believe how much she was able to provide for them with the amount she had. We were even able to get them some books and toys in addition to the clothes.”
For $5, individuals will gain early entrance into the sale Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. The outreach will take place at the Cartersville Civic Center, 435 W. Main St.
CSL’s Rummage Sale will continue Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“There are some great finds at our Rummage Sale,” Graham said. “You never know what you will come across while shopping. This sale is a fundraiser for the league to help local nonprofits annually, but it is also important to us to help people in need to get items they require economically.
“Putting household items and seasonal clothes in our neighbors’ hands that need them the most is a significant reason that we continue to do this sale year after year. We try to reach those that need us the greatest.”
As the sale nears, CSL members are appealing to the community for donations.
“We accept a wide variety of items, ranging from sporting goods; furniture; children’s toys; books; seasonal decor — Christmas, fall, etc.; household items; clothes; and so much more,” Graham said. “Without donations from current CSL members, former CSL members and the public, our sale wouldn't be possible as the donations are our inventory.”
Those interested are encouraged to contribute items to the sale Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cartersville Civic Center.
“I believe it was the original fundraiser for CSL,” said Jennifer Gross, Rummage Sale chairperson, about the event. “It's a reminder — as Mother Teresa said, ‘We cannot do great things on this earth, only small things with great love.’ When friends in our community donate these small items, those items combined create a great sale for our community.
“Last year, my daughter, Rachel, donated many things. One thing she donated was her America leotard. It's really cute; it has stars and stripes, red and blue. This sweet little girl came up to the check out with the leotard in hand and a big smile. She was so proud to leave with the America leotard and I was glad it went to someone who would love it too. There is something special about knowing, the things you loved are being equally loved within your community.”
Established in 1941, the CSL currently consists of 43 Bartow County women serving six-year terms.
“This sale is the first of our five fundraisers for the year,” Graham said. “We also have a clay shoot, a poinsettia sale, a fern sale and a golf tournament. All proceeds from the fundraisers go toward supporting our mission: ‘to foster and promote involvement in and support for the social, economic, educational, cultural and civic organizations of Bartow County.’
“This is focused towards organizations that assist women and children. The monies from each event are pooled, and local nonprofit organizations complete and submit grant applications in February to CSL. All funds are disbursed annually in March based on the specific requests and needs of each organization.”
On March 28, CSL presented around $100,000 to more than 30 nonprofits during a grant recipient ceremony at the Cartersville Country Club.
With the community’s assistance, CSL awarded grants this year to the following organizations — 1 Little Meal, Act I, Advocates for Children, Affirming U, Bartow Christmas Coalition, Bartow County Juvenile Court, Bartow County Library System, Bartow County Shop With a Hero, Bartow Education Foundation, Bartow Family Resources, Bartow History Museum, BLESS Coalition, Bookmobile — Reading to Go Places, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County, Cartersville Schools Backpack Buddies, Cartersville City Schools’ Mentor Canes, Christian League for Battered Women — Tranquility House, Etowah Scholarship Program, Etowah Valley Historical Society, Footprints on the Heart, Friends of Bartow County Library, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, Hands of Christ After School Program at the Douglas Street UMC site, Hickory Log Vocational School, New Beginnings Food Outreach, First Presbyterian Church of Cartersville’s Friendship Table, Project SEARCH at Piedmont Cartersville, REACH Bartow, Recovery Bartow, Bartow County Special Olympics, St. Francis of Assisi Church VBS Program, Tonsmeire Community Clinic and Walker Phillips Cartersville Youth Football Scholarship Fund.
“It is endearing to be able to help our neighbors within our community year after year,” Graham said.
Further information on the Cartersville Service League can be obtained on its Facebook page or website, https://cartersvilleserviceleague.org.