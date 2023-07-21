Known for creating a “legacy of public service and excellence,” Richard Dyke will be bidding farewell to Cartersville City Schools Nov. 17. The chief financial officer will be retiring after 26 years with CCS.
“I wanted to get my kids through school and complete the building projects before I retired,” Dyke said, about building ventures, like the new Cartersville Primary School. “By November, these will be finished.
“I will miss working with my current staff, superintendent and school board. They have all made this a great place to work. I do feel it is time to pass it on to the next person. I plan to spend more time with my wife, traveling and working in the yard, for starters.”
A resident of Cartersville, Dyke and his wife, Valerie, are the parents of Ali, 19, and Damian, 18. After graduating from Troy University in Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1990, Dyke held two jobs before joining CSS in March 1997.
“I started with the federal government for one year doing performance audits,” he said. “Wanted to do more accounting so I went to the Georgia Department of Audits and did audits of school systems and state agencies for six years.
“After doing audits for school systems, I really enjoyed the atmosphere of being around educators and the administrators. So I decided to pursue a career working in a school system. It has been a blessing to be a part of the school system where my children attended, getting to know some of the administrators and teachers from a parents’ perspective. In my opinion, we have some of the most dedicated staff of any school system in Georgia.”
Dyke’s primary role is overseeing the system’s financial components, such as budget, payroll and payables.
“I have an excellent team who I get to work closely with on a daily basis, who I could not do my job without their assistance and camaraderie,” he said. “These past couple of years, I have worn an additional hat, as I have been part of the construction team and enjoyed working more closely with Ken Paige.”
He noted some of the Cartersville City Schools’ top achievements during his tenure include various building projects.
“Building the new primary school has been one of the best things I have been a part of accomplishing during my time at CCS,” Dyke, 55, said. “I also got to share in the responsibilities to add on the Linda P. Benton STEM Building at the high school and am excited that the JROTC program has its own area, including the indoor shooting range. I can remember back to when the Central Office consisted of nine people and our offices were in the current technology building, which is also getting a new home soon.”
Celebrating its groundbreaking ceremony in January 2022, the new Cartersville Primary School will welcome students in August. The structure is nearly 100,000 square feet larger than the existing building at 315 Etowah Drive, enabling the pre-K program and third grade students to also receive instruction at CPS.
Spanning 33 acres, the Cartersville Primary campus is situated on Carter Grove Road in the Carter Grove subdivision. In October 2021, the Cartersville School Board approved a construction contract with Alpharetta-based Parrish Construction Group for $46.5 million, which was funded by the sale of bonds.
Dyke also mentioned the Cartersville High School’s Linda P. Benton STEM Building, which featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony April 25.
Fully operational since mid-February, the 92,500-square-foot structure is situated where the old gym was located. The building serves numerous fields of learning and recreation, housing a gymnasium, cheer storage and locker room, and JROTC classrooms and facility on the first floor; 14 math classrooms and two computer labs on the second floor; and 11 science labs on the third floor.
“Richard is one of the most knowledgeable people I have ever met in the area of school finance,” said Cartersville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Feuerbach. “His expertise and wisdom have greatly benefited our district over the past 26 years. Retirement is a major milestone in everyone's life, and I am happy for him that he has reached this highly anticipated occasion and thankful for his years of dedicated service.
“As a testament to his skillfulness, Richard and his department have earned the highest designation given in school finance every year since 1997. The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. Additionally, he has been instrumental in accomplishing the building projects undertaken by the district in the past few years.”
Board President Kelley Dial also paid tribute to Dyke and his level of service at CCS.
“While Richard does not care for being the center of attention, the board cannot let his career with us come to an end without publicly acknowledging our appreciation and admiration for his decades of devotion to our school system,” she said. “We talk about building legacies. Richard's legacy of public service and excellence is foundational to our continued success.”
With Dyke being a valuable fixture at CCS, Dial shared it is hard to visualize what it will be like when his retirement takes effect.
“Richard alerted us some time ago of his impending retirement so it did not come as a surprise when he formalized those intentions,” she said. “Nonetheless, it is difficult for me to imagine a Central Office without him.
“Richard was the finance director when I joined the Board in 2000. He mentored me as I learned the nuts and bolts of school finance and patiently answered my many questions. Since then he has remained a trusted colleague and a good friend.”
Like Feuerbach, Dial also remarked on Dyke’s award-filled career.
“I have lost count of the awards Richard has received for excellence in school finance,” she said. “He is respected and admired by his peers in other school systems. The best word I can find to describe his tenure is consistent.
“In both good and challenging times Richard's approach remains the same; always mindful that while we are spending other people's money we should treat it as if it were our own, with vigilance planning and scrutinizing our priorities.”