The Daughters of the American Revolution’s Etowah Chapter will be actively celebrating the U.S. Constitution this week.
On Sept. 16, members — some of whom will be in colonial dress — will promote the upcoming Constitution Week by visiting downtown Cartersville. Along with distributing complementary pocket constitutions, they will supply bells for youth to ring.
“In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress with a resolution to set aside Sept. 17 to 23 dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week,” said Rita Porter, Etowah Chapter’s regent. “The annual celebration was established when signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956. NSDAR is committed to encouraging study and educating the public about the Constitution and the men who framed it.”
Porter noted it is the responsibility of DAR members to “celebrate and keep our ancestors' legacy alive.”
“The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights,” she said. “The aims of the Constitution Week celebration are to — emphasize citizens' responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution; inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America's great heritage and the foundation for our way of life; encourage the study of the historical events, which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.”
In addition to having a presence in downtown Cartersville Sept. 16, the Etowah Chapter members are highlighting the Constitution in numerous ways, some of which include delivering Constitution Week kits to schools across Bartow County; being interviewed by WBHF; and visiting schools to hand out information Sept. 18 to 22. The designated week also is being showcased by a proclamation signed by Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor and Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini, and on area billboards, courtesy of Trailhead Media.
Porter also encouraged the public to take part in Constitution Week by ringing bells on Bells Across America day Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.
Like Porter, Elizabeth Watanabe is looking forward to promoting this historic document. The retired school administrator is serving as Etowah Chapter’s Constitution Week chairperson.
“When I moved from California to Georgia, I wanted to feel connected to my new community and contribute,” she said. “So I joined the Etowah Chapter. Immediately they embraced me as a new member, and as I had hoped I feel connected and feel like I have this opportunity to serve my new community.
“Before I even joined the Etowah Chapter of the DAR, I attended the Cartersville July 4th parade. I saw the members participate in the parade, hand out flags and copies of the Constitution. I am glad to be a part of an organization that promotes patriotism, honors our ancestors, but also cares for our military personnel and veterans — my son is an Army veteran and my dad as well. I really enjoyed the opportunity to visit so many of the Bartow County elementary schools when we distributed the Constitution Week kits.”
For Watanabe, researching her past has provided a way to maintain valuable connections.
“My sister Cherie joined the DAR when her daughters were in middle school,” she said. “She thought it was a great way to tie her daughters' history to their ancestors and to serve the community. Our patriot, Moses Dow, fought in the Revolutionary War in Massachusetts.
“Since discovering our patriot and his role in our new nation, my sister and I have spent hundreds of hours researching our ancestry and sharing with our parents and extended family. It has really helped us feel closer to aunts, uncles, second cousins, etc. Our mother recently passed away and exploring her ancestors has been a way we can still feel connected to her.”