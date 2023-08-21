Gearing up for its seventh year, the Downtown Cartersville 5K will continue to provide a lifeline for Backpack Buddies. The 5K — which is set for Aug. 26 — generated more than $32,500 for the local Backpack Buddies program last school year and $183,000 since 2018.
“The impact of the 5K is so important because it helps raise the awareness of food insecurity within our county,” said Ashley Saddler, homeless liaison for the Bartow County School System. “It is a race with a cause behind it, which is so important.
“Backpack Buddies is funded through community support, such as donations and fundraising. We do not receive funding any other way. Without the support of the community, the program could not operate and so many children in Bartow would be without the security of having food on the weekend. The funds raised will go towards running the Backpack Buddies program.”
Echoing Saddler’s comments, Lori Shook — community outreach specialist for Cartersville City Schools — also highlighted the 5K’s significance.
“We rely on fundraising and generous donations to make the Backpack Buddies program work,” Shook said. “The 5K generates a substantial amount of funding for the program. Every year we are thankful and in awe of the overwhelming support we receive from the community. From registering for the race to purchasing sponsorships, our community participates in big way.
“Backpack Buddies is a truly a community effort fueled by generous donations of money and time. The program is funded by a variety of churches, organizations, companies and food drives along with an army of community members who pack the weekly meals. The work we do every week could not happen without the support of our community.”
On Aug. 26, the 5K run/walk will depart at 8 a.m. near the intersection of Bartow and Church streets and finish at Friendship Plaza. There also will be a Wheelchair Race at 7:58 a.m. and a 1K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Race-day registration — $40 for the 5K and $30 for the 1K Fun Run — will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.
“I encourage residents to sign up because without the community support, we would not be able to maintain this program,” Saddler said. “We are pleased with how this event has grown to help raise awareness for the children in our own community who do not receive enough food.”
In 2017, the 5K took shape with the support of the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority, Modern Woodmen of America and Anytime Fitness.
“The event is very well received by the community each year,” said Lillie Read, executive director of the Cartersville DDA. “In its second year, it was already the largest 5K in Bartow County and it has held that position ever since. It is so gratifying to see the race continue to draw a great crowd because it means we can continue growing our support for Backpack Buddies year over year.”
Backpack Buddies began during the 2010-2011 school year and aims to alleviate hunger among Bartow's at-risk students. The local outreach initially was kick-started with a $5,100 Community Foundation grant that provided 60 youth — 30 from Cartersville City Schools and 30 from the Bartow County School System — with food on the weekends.
“Between both systems, we support close to 1,000 students with food on the weekend,” Saddler said. “The impact on the students is so powerful. They look forward to having the bags every week. The program entails the children receiving a bag of food items, which include easy to make meals, such as macaroni and cheese, Ramen noodles, multigrain bars and more.
“Seeing students receive their brings is so rewarding and reminds you of why we need a program like Backpack Buddies in our community. The children who receive these bags do depend on these to help them through the weekend when school meals are not available.”
Sharing the “only requirement is that a family is in need of food on the weekend,” Shook noted Backpack Buddies served 351 CCS students and 575 BCSS youth during the 2022-2023 school year.
“Students in pre-K to 12th grade at both local school systems, Cartersville City and Bartow County, are recommended for the program by school officials,” she said. “Participants receive weekend meals, which are packed and delivered by volunteers in our community on Thursday and go home with the students on Friday.
“An example of a weekend meal kit consists of Ramen noodles, Pop-Tarts, easy mac and cheese, applesauce, granola/Nutri-Grain bar, fruit cup and a fruit snack. The food items are selected based on what children will eat and things they can prepare themselves. When the children were asked what their favorite was, they all answered with fruit snacks.”
Encouraging area residents to rally around Backpack Buddies, Shook underscored the need that exists in Bartow for this type of program.
“Research shows that hungry children have poorer mental and physical health, suffer with more behavioral disorders and are less prepared to learn when they are in school,” she said. “Hunger is increasing in our county and most residents are unaware.
“Did you know there were an estimated 700 homeless children in our community with 258 from Cartersville and 442 in Bartow County? The Backpack Buddies program is essential to help relieve hunger, which in turn will improve grades, health, school attendance and self-esteem in these children.”
Further details about the upcoming 5K can be found on Wire2Wire Running’s website, www.wire2wirerunning.com, by clicking on its calendar.