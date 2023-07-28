Unicorns, sharks, superheroes and Disney princesses were all the rage this past week as children embraced the opportunity to select their book bags of choice, courtesy of Supplies 4 Success. The back-to-school drive was presented by BLESS Coalition at 11 sites across Bartow and Floyd counties July 22, 23 and 28.
“This event is geared to the families in our community that might struggle to provide basic school supplies to start the year,” said Jenny Petersen, BLESS Coalition’s executive director. “Many of our schools have close to 70% of their students in free and reduced lunch. With the rising costs of the basics, many families need this little extra boost to start the year off right.
“We provide basic school supplies, a cool new T-shirt and other new necessities. I don’t believe that these items change lives. I don’t believe that these items break cycles of poverty. I do believe that if a child feels just a little more confident when they walk into that school building, it opens their hearts and minds to the teachers, administrators and staff at our schools who do change lives.”
Referring to the area’s schools as “amazing,” Petersen noted educators continue to have a profound effect upon the lives of their students.
“They make impacts that break the cycle of poverty,” she said. “We have kids seeing high school completion that are first generation high school graduates. We have kids going to college who are first generation college students.
“These achievements are happening because of the teachers and staff that they’re in front of in our schools every day. We just want to help make that process just a little easier. We want kids to be excited to walk in the door and have the basics just like every other kid.”
Originally referred to as Bartow Give a Kid a Chance, the offering started as Miles Terrell’s Eagle Scout project in 2008.
The outreach, which initially assisted 120 Bartow and Cartersville City students, served more than 2,300 youth at seven distribution sites in 2022. Overseen in the past by the Bartow Collaborative, this effort became an outreach of the BLESS Coalition — a humanitarian nonprofit based in Bartow — in 2020 and renamed last year.
“We had an incredible turnout at all of our sites,” Petersen said. “We serve kids in a big way, and our volunteers were incredible. We were very excited to grow this event this year to our 11 sites, allowing us to serve kids closer to their home and provide those connections at local churches and organizations.”
This year’s distribution schedule included July 22 — Allatoona Resource Center, Crosspoint City Church/Adairsville, Crosspoint City Church/Cartersville, Euharlee Welcome Center & History Museum, Kingston Baptist Church, Pine Log United Methodist Church, Cartersville Elks Lodge, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and West Rome Church of God; July 23 — Summer Hill Shopping Plaza; and July 28, Emerson Church.
“We are always excited to partner with different churches, nonprofits and corporate community to continue to grow this event, and provide better experiences for our families,” Petersen said. “The BLESS Coalition provides each site with the book bags, school supplies and LOVE. T-shirts. We try to provide very basic hygiene items, although those were limited this year due to supply issues. The individual sites can then add hot meals, fun, activities, additional hygiene products and more.
“All of our sites were in person this year, but some of them offered drive-thru options in addition. Our biggest struggle to provide to families are the haircuts. Two of our sites offered on-site haircuts and we were able to mail out vouchers for about 230 kids to get haircuts at local salons.”
While 2,376 students signed up for Supplies 4 Success, Petersen is still tabulating the final numbers of those assisted. Along with equipping pre-registered children with back-to-school items, the outreach featured numerous no-shows and walk-ups. She said remaining supplies will be presented to the school systems to pass out during the year to students in need.
As Petersen noted, Supplies 4 Success expanded its reach this year with the addition of five new sites: Pine Log United Methodist Church, Cartersville Elks Lodge, Euharlee Welcome Center & History Museum, West Rome Church of God and Emerson Church.
Euharlee’s location was staffed with volunteers representing the city of Euharlee and All About Jesus Ministries. Katie Gobbi, who serves as the community development director for Euharlee, was delighted to be one of Supplies 4 Success’ site captains.
“This was Euharlee’s first time participating in Supplies 4 Success,” she said. “After participating in BLESS Coalition’s Hope for Christmas in 2022, we wanted to extend the partnership and continue to help serve more families in and around the Euharlee community.
“The goal of Supplies 4 Success is to help families set each student up for success and on a solid footing at the start of the new school year. The cost of school supplies adds up quickly, and this program strives to take some pressure off of families in need while also helping students feel prepared going into class. We wanted to be a part of that.”
Gobbi shared volunteers at the Euharlee location assisted around 125 students from pre-K to 12th grade. The site featured book bags sporting numerous designs that were filled with items, like Ticonderoga pencils, Crayola crayons, two-pocket folders, notebooks, bars of soap and toothbrushes. She also praised All About Jesus Ministries’ representatives for providing “delicious grilled hot dogs” and live music.
“All of the students served were appreciative of the items they received,” Gobbi said. “The youngest children were probably the most excited to be there and select their items. One new kindergartener at the end of the event was just so excited to select his shark backpack.
“He reminded me of my own son, when he got his dinosaur backpack before he started kindergarten. He was so happy to have ‘his’ special item going to a new school.”
Among those attending the Euharlee Supplies 4 Success offering was the Barrett family. A mother of five, Lyda Barrett took part in the outreach with her 17-year-old twins and youngest child.
“We have attended this event for, I believe, 10 years at this point,” Barrett said. “I know it's been a long time and our first year was at the Cartersville Civic Center when my older two boys were still pretty young.
“This event means so much to us because we have been able to receive things our boys needed to start school on the right foot. Even during our tougher years financially, we knew our boys would be able to start school with a fresh new haircut, a new book bag and anything they would need for their first day,” she said, referring to professional hairstylists being at the sites prior to COVID-19.
As Gobbi noted, one of the highlights of Supplies 4 Success is the opportunity for youth to choose the backpack of their liking.
“My youngest loves picking out a new book bag every year,” Barrett said about her rising fifth-grader. “This year, he got his favorite color of green and he even got surprised with a little pear-scented friend called a Whiffer Sniffer to hang on it and make it smell nice, which he loves.
“They like the fact that they get to pick from many different styles and types of book bags to suit their different tastes. Being a young person in school, it helps when you can express yourself the way you like so you feel more comfortable. No one likes to feel different due to situations out of their control, so being able to fit in means a lot for a new school year.”
Grateful for this outreach, the Kingston resident extends thanks to Supplies 4 Success and its supporters.
“A big thank you to every person or business that donated time, money or supplies to make this event happen,” Barrett said. “It really makes the new school year less stressful and more exciting.”
Through Supplies 4 Success, Gobbi hopes families who received essential back-to-school items know “they’re not alone.”
“I think that all children deserve to feel prepared and confident when starting school,” she said. “It helps them thrive in the classroom when they don’t feel different or less than their peers because they do not have the supplies or gear they need.
“Families go through hard times, if it’s for a week or for several years. This is one way that the community can help alleviate some of the stress by helping out with some necessities for kids.”
Taking part in this community effort continues to serve as an eye-opener for Gobbi. She has received a firsthand look at Petersen’s heart for service, calling her “an absolute gem.”
“Her team made this process seamless for our site,” Gobbi said. “But on a broader scale, I continue to learn about the various needs in our community, and often, we find a solution in our community through someone giving of their time or talent to help fill an important need. I love our community and it is a pleasure to serve it.”
For Petersen, the success of the annual back-to-school drive is credited to the community’s steadfast support.
“This is very much a community event,” she said. “We have multiple churches and nonprofits that are involved in making this happen. We hosted our first big fundraiser for this event this year, and we could not have been successful without our corporate sponsors. We have individuals from around our community who send the bags or sponsor a kid at $25.”
Highlighting the local church community, Petersen said this year’s outreach also was bolstered by book-bag drives and love offerings conducted by Sunday school groups and vacation Bible schools, respectively.
“We had almost 400 book bags donated this year,” she said. “The individual sites and churches who host this event put a ton of effort into being there for our families. We can’t wait to continue to grow this and add to the experience, and we cannot do that without the support of our community.”