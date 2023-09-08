With tables draped in red, white or blue plastic coverings, the Cartersville Civic Center was abuzz with delectable food and conversation Sept. 7. Serving more than 2,000 individuals, the Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon honored those who work with the community on a local, state or federal level.
For Tim McClung — the battalion chief for Cartersville Fire Department —attending the annual event is always a memorable experience. In addition to connecting with others, this year he sang the National Anthem during the program.
As with previous Appreciation Luncheons, McClung shared he enjoyed spending time with others in “public safety, and being with the community” he serves.
“My father worked 35 years for Cobb County and my son is a three-year firefighter with Smyrna,” he said. “Our family is dedicated to service to others. My dad always told me, ‘It’s not about being a hero, it’s about doing the right thing for someone, when they need it the most.’”
Even during challenging times, McClung shared he “wouldn’t trade” his job for anything.
“Chief Scott Carter has led us so well in becoming a Class 1 department, and inspires us to be the best we can be,” he said. “Above all, we prevent, protect and provide with professionalism, purpose and pride. I serve with some of the very best in the fire service. I’m truly, truly honored.”
Now 54, McClung joined the Cartersville Fire Department as a firefighter in September 1989 and has moved up the ranks to battalion chief.
“We are very humbled to be recognized and appreciated at this event,” McClung said. “It is not easy becoming a firefighter, and we face many challenges every shift.”
He later added, “We obviously don’t do what we do for thanks, however, we are tremendously grateful that the community takes time out to recognize all those that help make this a wonderful place to live. It reminds us that we can, and do, make a difference.”
Spearheaded by Parnick Jennings, the Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon drew 250 people during its initial year in 2000. He was inspired to organize this event after watching a sanitation worker dutifully perform his work during a torrential downpour.
“I thought, ‘Man alive, he’s doing a great job and probably nobody thanks him,’” Jennings said. “So later on that night, when I was praying about the day, I began to think about that. I thought, ‘You know, I ought to do something to let these people know we appreciate what they do.’
“Police and fire always get thank yous and things like that, but the person at the public works probably doesn’t get a lot of thank yous,” he said. “... So, I went to Mayor Sam Smith, who has since passed away, and told him what I was thinking about doing and would he be willing to let employees get off a little while longer if I was to have a luncheon.”
Jennings’ desire to continue holding this type of event was later solidified when he assisted a New York funeral home immediately following 9/11. He observed a group of first responders heading back to ground zero to sift through the debris to try to find survivors. In this moment, he was touched by the community’s visible display of support.
“People from New York were about 15 or 20 deep on the sidewalks clapping and cheering them on, [saying] ‘thank you so much for what you do’ and things like that,” he said, adding he returned determined to offer the appreciation event annually in Cartersville.
Through the years, Jennings has enjoyed working with many sponsors and volunteers to put on this event and seeing the smiles of those they serve.
“It’s just to let people know, who probably don’t get thanked, how much we appreciate what they do, because without them we wouldn’t have the community we have,” he said about the luncheon’s overall purpose.
While the event is filled with moments to treasure for Jennings, the program’s impact was underscored during his visit to a mourning widow while he was the owner of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home. Attached to her refrigerator door was a newspaper clipping, where her husband was photographed eating a steak at the Public Servant Appreciation Luncheon.
“She said, ‘Do you know what his job has been over the years?’” Jennings said. “I said, no ma’am. She said, ‘He had to cut off gas when someone’s behind on their bill.’
“She said, ‘He got cussed at, stuff thrown at him, disrespected. Yet you and others thought he was just as good as anybody else. And he came home and it made him feel so good.’”
While elected officials and department heads often are recognized, Jennings noted the “people in the trenches” aren’t.
As with past offerings, this year’s luncheon was a community effort, with its cost covered by sponsors and the host facility provided by the city of Cartersville.
Along with a meal catered by Flavorful Events, the gathering featured desserts by Cody J's and other donors. The service also included honor guards from the American Legion Carl Boyd Post 42 and a memorial service led by Cartersville and Bartow County honor guards. In addition, Jennings paid tribute to public servants who have died in the past year by reading their names and asking those who knew them to stand.
Near the end of the service, Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini read a proclamation designating Sept. 7 as Public Servants Appreciation Day, recognizing “the commitment and dedication of our public servants.”
According to the document, “The public servants of Bartow County serve our community daily in both emergency and nonemergency roles, in time of calm and in the midst of crisis; and whereas; as we remember the terrorists acts of Sept. 11, 2001, we stand today to honor those public servants who courageously responded to the call on those fateful days, and continue to come together to secure the blessings of liberty for all.”
The proclamation also stated, “In the face of unprecedented challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, our dedicated public servants have risen to the moment bringing strength, healing and hope to our community; and … in the toughest of circumstances and often at great personal sacrifice, our public servants tackle the most complex problems facing our communities to make life better for all of us.”
In addition to highlighting the document, Santini expressed his appreciation to those in attendance.
“Steve [Taylor, Bartow County commissioner] and I, along with the other mayors, use the term ‘community’ an awful lot,” Santini said. “And we’re intentional about that because community really has no boundaries. And I think it’s a great indication today where you have city employees, county employees, all the municipalities that are sitting together, enjoying some time together and hopefully a couple of laughs and a whole lot of memories.”
With some retirees in attendance, he noted the gathering also is a chance to reunite with “old friends.”
“We can never say thank you enough for what you do every single day,” Santini said. “Certainly the first responders, but when there’s a water leak and its 25 degrees outside on a holiday evening, we know those folks are responding when there’s somebody angry in customer service and you have to kind of smile and take it and maintain that happy face.
“Or if you’re hanging from a power pole or whatever you’re doing, you’re putting your community ahead of yourself and we certainly appreciate that. And again, that goes for every single city and every single county employee here.”