Through its Candlelighting & Remembrance Event, Footprints on the Heart is striving to provide a network of hope, comfort and healing to families experiencing pregnancy or infant loss.
The 12th annual event will be presented Oct. 7 at Crosspoint City Church in Cartersville. Those wanting to attend the gathering need to register by Sept. 15.
“Our Candlelighting & Remembrance Event is the most special night of the year for our ministry,” said Khristie Staines, co-founder and president of Footprints on the Heart. “We host this event so that our families have a place to come together with others who have been impacted by pregnancy and infant loss. I encourage everyone who has experienced pregnancy and infant loss to attend, regardless if that loss was last week, last month or decades ago. It is our prayer that each attendee can take away something that might help them in their grieving process.
“Whether it might be a song that touches their heart, the words of the speakers or just the fellowship in general. This night is an event where they can come and honor their loved ones. It is open to all communities and is not just for bereaved parents. It is also for aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers, friends, etc., that are also impacted by those losses.”
Starting at 5 p.m., this year’s event will “be a time of food, fellowship and remembrance,” she said. The Candlelighting & Remembrance will feature music provided by Dustan Cantrell, Craig Conway and Amber Biddy; a poem by Brenda Gossett; a meal catered by Chicken Salad Chick of Cartersville; guest speakers Lexie and Devan Burris with the Carried By Love Foundation; and a candlelighting ceremony.
“My husband, Devan, and I are honored to be guest speakers at the Footprints on the Heart's Candlelighting & Remembrance Event,” said Mrs. Burris, a Cartersville resident. “Footprints on the Heart is an incredible nonprofit who cares for families so well in the midst of losing a child. God was our greatest comfort when we lost our second baby in the womb and we want to share our story to encourage others.”
With Candlelighting & Remembrance Event’s registration deadline quickly approaching, she underscored the program’s overall purpose and importance.
“I encourage families who have experienced loss to attend this special event to remember their baby and be around other loss families,” Mrs. Burris said. “All of our stories are so different, but we all have experienced the pain of losing a child.“
For Staines, the Candlelighting & Remembrance Event is filled with many memorable moments.
“There are truly more than I can count,” she said. “A highlight from last year was hearing 4-year old Reagan Taylor sing ‘Jesus Loves Me’ in honor of her sister Madi-Lou. In 2021, hearing 9-year old Richard Ford speak to us about his brother Luke and about sibling loss. Hearing Lauren Simpson share her journey of two infant losses and beating breast cancer, while pregnant. Or going way back to those first events when a family read about our event in the newspaper and showed up to honor their sweet babies.
“Or the families who drive from out of town and out of state to attend this event. This year, Georgia Jorgensen and her loved ones will fly in from Illinois on Saturday, attend the candlelighting, then fly right back out on Sunday morning. This is the third time she has made the trip for our event since 2017.”
Looking forward to this year’s event, Jorgensen previously attended the Candlelighting & Remembrance in 2017 and 2019. While she did not receive any assistance from Footprints on the Heart, she supports them “100%,” noting there were no services available like this when her daughter, Amber, passed away.
“I will always remember Khristie and her board members for being so kind and helpful to others,” she said. “They make everyone welcome and comfortable about speaking about their loss. It is never easy to talk about.
“Like I previously stated, families will not remember a lot about the day their baby passes and Footprints on the Heart helps capture those moments for the families. Footprints on the Heart is such a blessing and I will do everything I can to help.”
Footprints on the Heart was formed by Staines after the stillborn delivery of her granddaughter, Natalie, in February 2011. Five years later, the organization secured its nonprofit status.
“I have spent the last 12 years of my life walking alongside families facing loss — no matter if it was the physical loss of a baby at 6 weeks, 40 weeks or an infant up to age 2, or whether it was supporting a mama who was unable to have children and it was the loss of motherhood in the way that she might have dreamt of for so many years,” she said. “This year, our ministry also served two families who suffered the loss of a baby and his/her mother. That has been tremendously hard on our communities and our ministry as well.
“We consider it an honor to be able to walk alongside the families God places in our path. It is our hope and prayer that we might say or do something that helps them in some way during perhaps the most devastating moment of their lives. This ministry is very intimate and truly it is sacred ground where Heaven and Earth collide.”
In addition to events, like Candlelighting & Remembrance, Footprints on the Heart offers various complimentary services to families experiencing pregnancy or infant loss up to age 2.
“Helping families we serve in person make tangible memories with their baby is at the heart of what we do,” Staines said. “We provide our H.O.P.E Boxes, filled with bereavement resources; remembrance photography; memory making; assistance with funeral planning; and ongoing peer support.
“For our families that have an early gestational miscarriage, we provide peer support and our H.O.P.E. Box. To date in 2023, we have already served 50-plus families in person within the three hospitals we primarily serve in and the local funeral homes we serve from Bartow County north to Whitfield County.”
For more information about Footprints on the Heart and its upcoming event, contact Staines at 770-547-4333 or kstaines@footprintsontheheart.org. The Candlelighting & Remembrance will cost $20 for attendees 10 and older and there will be no cost for children younger than 10. Further details can be obtained on the organization’s Facebook page.