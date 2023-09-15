Happy to extend her association with the Bartow County Library System, Randi Sonenshine is the first local author to be featured at Dellinger Park’s StoryWalk. Pages of the Cartersville resident’s book, “The Lodge That Beaver Built” will be highlighted on panels around the site’s lake through the end of October.
“I spoke to Thomas Shalin, youth services coordinator at the library, back in May about the StoryWalk, and he thought the book would be a great fit,” said Sonenshine, who serves as a teacher support specialist at Cartersville Middle School. “The library has been so supportive of me and my books since the very beginning.
“I love how StoryWalks create this shared experience that blends nature and literacy for families and the community to enjoy together. It's something you can enjoy at any age. Visitors can read the book and have fun looking for some of the creatures in the story, like turtles, herons, ducklings or hawks as they walk around the pond.”
Released in September 2021, “The Lodge That Beaver Built” was published by Candlewick Press. The work is the second book in a series that started with “The Nest That Wren Built” in March 2020 and will continue with “The Den That Octopus Built” in May 2024.
“The inspiration for the series was a pair of wrens building a nest in my garage years ago — in my son's bike helmet,” Sonenshine said. “I was fascinated by the construction of the nest and by the fact that these tiny, sassy birds were building their home so close to humans, so I started researching. That led to ‘The Nest That Wren Built.’
“After that, I did more research on animals that build unique homes. Beavers were the natural next subject, because they not only build interesting structures — dams and lodges — but because these structures have such a profound ecological impact.”
She noted beavers are known as a keystone species, with their dams developing a wetland environment that bolsters animal and plant biodiversity.
“They also help humans by controlling floods, preventing drought and erosion and filtering water that runs downstream,” Sonenshine said. “Their lodges also provide homes for nesting birds, burrowing turtles and other creatures.
“The book highlights how a beaver family lives, plays and works together, as well as how they impact and interact with the environment and other animal species. It’s marketed for ages 4 to 8, but it would also appeal to older children who like to learn about animals, enjoy poetry and appreciate beautiful art.”
For Shalin, the opportunity to see and support Sonenshine’s literary journey continues to be a delightful experience. She officially launched “The Lodge That Beaver Built” at the Cartersville Public Library in October.
“Randi is the first local author,” Shalin said, referring to the StoryWalk. “I think it makes it even that much more special that we’re able to feature a hometown author. We did a shorter StoryWalk with Randi‘s first book, ‘The Nest that Wren Built’ in Adairsville, and now that our StoryWalk rotation is set and we have longer presentation time, we are very happy to be able to present ‘The Lodge That Beaver Built’ as well.
“Randi is a wonderful author, local educator and friend of the library. It has been neat to be able to see her writing career grow and to be able to feature her books at our library and to have her as a special guest.”
As Shalin noted, every branch of the Bartow County Library System features copies of her books.
“The book gives a very nice idea that the beavers aren't working alone, that to make the river system work, it takes all the creatures who live near it,” he said. “In that way, it is also a nice encapsulation of the world.
“I like how through the simplicity of the story structure, it helps kids learn about nature. She has worked with illustrator, Anne Hunter on the last two books, and Anne's illustrated style has a very nice soft edge to it with a lot of detail. There’s so much texture, it’s like you could reach out and touch the animals on the page. We are looking forward to Randi's next book for sure.”
The trail around Dellinger’s lake features around 15 panels, filled with text and illustrations. Bartow County Library System implemented the StoryWalk outreach several years ago. The offering was displayed at two other sites before calling Dellinger Park at 100 Pine Grove Road home.
“We started the StoryWalks about three years ago to try to give people a story experience outside of the library,” Shalin said. “It was something that libraries had especially started doing since the pandemic even though the StoryWalk concept wasn't new.
“It was first pioneered by a woman in Vermont, named Anne Ferguson who developed it in collaboration with her local library there. We did the first one in downtown Cartersville around the holidays because we wanted to get families out and about and to also promote all of our wonderful downtown community.”
On Sept. 14, Connor Thornton of Florida thoroughly enjoyed reading the StoryWalk at Dellinger Park during his visit to Cartersville. With hands placed on his knees, the 6-year-old eagerly read and examined the storyboards.
“We actually came earlier in the week,” Connor’s mother, Brandi Thornton, said. “We fell in love with it. It’s really interesting that not only do you get to experience nature, but you get to learn as well.”
Calling experiences like this “amazing,” Sonenshine is excited to see “The Lodge That Beaver Built” be showcased around Dellinger Park Lake.
“Situating the story and reading experience in a natural setting, particularly around a pond is such a beautiful way to highlight the themes of the story and the love for nature that inspired it,” she said. “I dedicated the book to the memory of my dad, ‘who taught me to hear the poetry in nature.’ I hope the StoryWalk nurtures a connection between grownups and the children in their lives through reading and nature in that same way. It's just perfect.
“I hope that families just enjoy being together, experiencing a story as it unfolds spread by spread, surrounded by nature. I'd love for that experience to inspire more outdoor walks and shared reading time, as well as an appreciation for books and nature.”
Along with partnering with the Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department, the library system is working with Red Top Mountain State Park to offer a second StoryWalk site.
“We have done at least eight different books to date and it was great to be able to add Red Top as a StoryWalk location,” Shalin said, adding Red Top’s StoryWalk near its Ranger Station is currently featuring "We're Going on a Leaf Hunt" by Steve Metzger. “We change books bimonthly, and there are different books at each site.
“Red Top will always have a different book than Dellinger. Every time a child completes the StoryWalk for the first time in each session, they can come to the library and get a free book of their choice.”
Referring to literacy as a “community effort,” Shalin is pleased the library is able to partner with area agencies to host this “story experience for families.”
“We hope that they love the stories and that they help contribute to their loves of books and stories,” he said. “Some of the stories feature some interesting facts, so maybe they will pique their curiosity to learn more about something. Or maybe, what happens to a character in a story really resonates with someone and it becomes their favorite story.
“Maybe something that a character experienced in a story is something that helps a child relate to the world or helps them. Maybe it's just something that families will find funny and enjoy. Really, everything is positive when it comes to a StoryWalk.”