Describing the upcoming show as a “wacky roller coaster,” Samuel Bernstein is delighted to portray the title character in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The production — featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be the final presentation in The Grand Theatre’s 2023 summer camp season.
“I knew I wanted to be a part of this musical when I listened to the soundtrack; the energy and overall fun of all of the recordings made me fall in love with this show,” said Bernstein, a rising senior at Cartersville High School. “The musical contrast between each song made me obsessed with the story and drove me to want to tell this amazing story the best that I could.”
Opening July 28 at 7 p.m., the Senior High Camp’s "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be performed at The Grand Theatre, 7 N. Wall St. in Cartersville. The three-week camp, which is geared toward rising ninth-graders through college freshmen, kicked off July 10.
“I would describe Joseph as a very malleable character,” Bernstein said. “In the beginning of the show, Joseph is the most egotistical person you could imagine. However, as the events progress, Joseph gets humbled and changes into a respectable figure and leader in society.
“As Joseph, I enjoy portraying a contemplative state of mind after being humbled. I enjoy exploring the change the character undergoes.”
Joining Bernstein in the musical will be 11 individuals taking on the roles of Joseph’s brothers. They include Anna Caroline Parker as Asher; Bailey Morrow as Benjamin; Brandy Jordan as Gad; Colin Clay as Naphteli; Emma Wilson as Zebulon; Gabby Coleman as Judah; Haley Dufrene as Simeon; Landon Simmons as Dan; Michael Wells as Issacar; Nick Smith as Levi; and Patrick Gardner as Reuben. Another notable figure — Joseph’s father, Jacob — will be played by Joseph Parker.
The cast also will feature AnnaGrace Weathers, Brianna Morris, Cainen Crowder, Cosette Wright, Genevieve Alessandro, Hannah Willoughby, Kaylee Westbrooks, Marin Gilbert, Natalie Tucker, Reese Yacovett, Rylee Miller, Ryn Haigh, Shane Carter, Sofia DeRenzo and Sophie Hudson.
Following its opening performance, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be presented July 29 at 7 p.m. and July 30 at 3 p.m.
“I am thrilled to be doing this show,” said the play’s director, Erin Karstensen. “It is so different as there are no spoken lines — just singing throughout. It contains music and dance of many different styles, and as a true ensemble show, most of the time, everyone is on stage.”
The musical is a lively retelling of the biblical story of Joseph. As his father’s favorite son, Joseph receives a unique coat of many colors, fueling the jealous nature of his brothers.
“The brothers get rid of Joseph, telling their father he is dead, when in truth, they have sold him into slavery,” Karstensen said. “Joseph ends up in jail until the pharaoh learns Joseph has a gift for interpreting dreams.
“Joseph is able to save Egypt from famine while his father and brothers are starving back home. They come to Egypt begging for help, not realizing it is their lost brother they are asking. Joseph tests his brothers’ honor and decides they are now honest men, so he reveals himself and helps his family in the end.”
Between the range of music and visuals, Karstensen believes “anyone and everyone will enjoy” the production.
“The costumes, sets and lights are spectacular,” she said. “The music, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, covers styles from classic musical theater to hoedown, disco, Elvis-inspired, French and calypso. Our audience gets to enjoy the journey of the story and all of the styles of singing and dance.
“Our students are incredible and hilarious. Patrons will enjoy our narrator’s beautiful singing as she goes between the audience and the story, our brothers’ character work throughout and our Elvis/Pharaoh.”
For Karstensen, helping develop the talents of the Senior High campers continues to be rewarding experience. She was recruited to choreograph one of The Grand’s summer camps while attending Kennesaw State University in 2000.
“I have absolutely loved this experience all of the 23 years I have participated,” Karstensen said. “Doing a full-scale musical in three weeks is always a miracle, and getting to see it all happen from auditions through bringing in audiences is nothing short of incredible. Every show we do has its own set of challenges so camp is never the same from year to year.”
By taking part in the summer camps, Karstensen shared youth are introduced to the ins and outs of the theater and acquire other valuable skills.
“Our campers learn the value of teamwork as it takes everyone to put a show like this together,” she said. “They get to experience different styles of singing and dancing. One of the coolest things is to watch our campers realize it is OK to step out of their comfort zone, make mistakes, and with hard work and dedication, see it all come together in the end.
“One of the most special things for me is getting to see these incredible students who choose to return to camp year after year continue to learn and progress in their knowledge and practice of theater as an art. From a nervous first audition through a triumphant performance, and often through years, the growth is extraordinary.”
Bernstein initially attended the downtown Cartersville theater’s summer camps in 2022 and his interest was immediately piqued.
“I started doing theater for the first time last year; my first experience of theater was actually the summer camp, and I had an absolute blast,” he said. “After that, I was hooked on theater. I participated in every show I could after that, and my love for theater has just grown tremendously. When the opportunity for the summer camp came around, I jumped at the chance to join to further my growth as a performer and a person.
“There are several things I wanted to learn, but the main thing I really focused on improving was my acting ability. Since I joined theater very late into my high school career, I have always felt behind on my acting and feel I have much to learn, and camp is one of the best ways for me to learn more about acting and portraying a character.”
While this is Bernstein’s second year participating in The Grand’s summer camp offerings, Westbrooks is one of the series’ veteran performers. Now 17, the CHS graduate began her journey with the theater’s summer camps more than 10 years ago.
“I have been doing theater since I can remember,” she said. “I started when I was in kindergarten with The Grand Theater summer camps. My mom signed me up and I loved it. I’ve done camp every year since. I’ve been in a total of 13 camp productions since my first one.
“Some of my favorite memories from camp are just making so many new friends and getting so close to everyone in the cast throughout the process. I’ve gained so much knowledge about the process it takes to put a whole show together and how much work and effort it takes from the entire cast.”
This year, Westbrooks is enjoying helping bring the character of Potiphar's Wife to life. Along with being “literally crazy,” Westbrooks describes "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” as having “many quirks that make it so unique.”
“I wanted to be a part of this show because it’s such a different show — in the best way possible — and so fun,” Westbrooks said. “Camp also gives me a chance to work with people from around north Georgia, whether they are in my cast, part of the directing team or on the tech crew.
“I would describe my character as very independent and sassy. She’s also a little scandalous, but she’s such an entertaining character to play. She’s very different from me, and she’s different than most characters that I’m used to playing. That has really made me step out of my comfort zone, which will really help me grow as an actress. She’s required me to pull out the sassier side of myself.”
Presented by Glenda Mitchell Law Firm, this year’s summer camp season provided instruction to youth as young as kindergarteners. Other offerings included the Elementary Camp for rising third- through sixth-graders; Junior High Camp for rising sixth- through ninth-graders; and Primary Camp for kindergarten through rising second-graders. These youth also capped off their camp experiences with public performances, such as “Annie KIDS,” “Xanadu Jr.” and “CROAK!”
“Our mission at The Grand is to provide opportunities for actors, artists and audiences of all ages to engage with music and drama,” said Kristy Montgomery, program director for The Grand Theatre. “Our camp series is our longest running program, and I consider it to really be the greatest example of what we do at the theater.
“In these two summer months, we get to work with some of the most talented young people in our area. We get to see them grow and evolve both as performers and as people. Many of our campers have gone on to lead, perform and educate around the world.”
The Grand’s summer camp series started taking shape more than 30 years ago, Montgomery said. While the program initially spanned a couple of weeks, this year’s offerings in June and July drew a total of nearly 150 campers.
“In 1990, we began offering the first of what would evolve into our existing summer camp program,” she said. “This first summer involved a two-week musical theater experience taught by George and Jonalyn Bew and Don Kordecki. As time passed, the camp experience was expanded to include opportunities for school children of all ages.
“Our current slate of camps includes a one-week Primary Camp, two one-week Elementary Camps that run at the same time, a two-week Junior High Camp and a three-week Senior High Camp. The primary and elementary camps work to create a 30-minute production. Junior camp produces a one-hour production. Our senior camp program puts an entire full-length Broadway musical together.”
She noted the summer camp series was recently restructured to provide the young performers with “more challenging opportunities.”
“The campers that choose to do our older two camps are those who really love theater; many of them are hoping to pursue a future career somewhere in the arts,” Montgomery said. “They’re looking for realistic, rigorous experiences and they’re willing to give up large portions of their summer to enjoy them. Our task has been finding ways to match their ravenous appetite for theater, and we’re very proud of the structures currently in place to do so.”
Tickets, which cost $18 per person, currently are on sale at https://thegrandtheatre.org for the Senior High Camp’s production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Further details can be obtained by contacting The Grand at 770-386-7343 or visiting the theater’s Facebook page.
“If there’s one thing I hope the audience takes away from this show, it would be the work that everybody put in tirelessly for three weeks,” Bernstein said. “From the tech crew to the actors, the amount of work poured into this show is unbelievable and is what allows this show to be as phenomenal as it will be. I hope the audience can recognize this.”