With three signature events returning to the heart of Cartersville, this weekend will be bustling with activity. Along with the Kiddie Day Parade Sept. 16, the gatherings will include the Arts Festival at Rose Lawn Sept. 16 and 17 and Festival Tacos y Jarritos Sept. 17.
“We are extremely excited about these upcoming events in downtown,” said Lillie Read, executive director of the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority. “It is always really special to see the community using downtown for their gatherings and celebrations then, on the flip side, it is great seeing people attending events downtown. We love having that energy in the district and to see people enjoying themselves in the community.
“I love that these are the only events of their type to be taking place in the region. Each event is so unique and fun. I feel like it fits perfectly in our unique and fun downtown setting.”
Kiddie Day Parade
Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Cartersville, the Kiddie Day Parade will enable youth — newborn to fifth-graders — to fully explore their creative side. As in past years, participants are encouraged to don costumes to help transform into the character of their choice.
In addition to walking, children can travel the parade route on decorated floats, strollers, wagons and bicycles. However, scooters, skateboards, political ads, motorcycles, large trucks, horses and ATVs will not be allowed.
“For 68 years, we’ve been hosting this parade," said Ennis Denham, treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Cartersville. "The purpose of it is to give children an opportunity to be whatever they feel like being; let their imagination run wild; let them be a storybook character; let them be a Halloween character; an alien — whatever they want to be. And just express themselves.”
While there is no cost to enter the parade, those interested are encouraged to sign up in advance by visiting Kiwanis Club of Cartersville’s Facebook page. According to the Facebook page, registration also is available Sept. 16 at 8 a.m. at 9 S. Bartow St. and Main Street. The complimentary parade will depart at 9 a.m. from the intersection near 201 W. Main St.
While the parade continues to be filled with memorable costumes and moments for Denham, one stands out from the rest.
“Years ago, a group of my son’s friends got together and they were the Fruit of the Loom guys,” Denham said. “You’d have to go back a long ways to look at advertising to figure out who the Fruit of the Loom guys were.
“But that was probably my all-time favorite. Then, I’ve seen a couple of Martians and a couple of spaceships that were really unique and creative.”
Arts Festival at Rose Lawn
While the Kiwanis Club will be celebrating its 68th Kiddie Day Parade, Rose Lawn’s festival will be in its 48th year. Rose Lawn’s fine art and heritage craft festival will take place Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sept. 17, noon to 5 p.m.
“At this year's festival, we will be hosting a wide variety of local performing arts groups and showcasing some of Bartow County's finest talent,” said Jane Drew, director of Rose Lawn Museum. “For sure, Rose Lawn is well known for its exhibiting potters, jewelry artisans and wood crafters.
“We are especially proud of our many painters, photographers, glass and fabric creations,” she said, adding Bartow's Master Gardeners also will be conducting a plant sale.
During the event, 130 booths will blanket the grounds of the former residence of the late renowned Methodist evangelist Samuel Porter Jones. The 19th-century building at 224 W. Cherokee Ave. currently serves as a house museum and is operated by Bartow County government.
“It has been said that the number of Christians doubled in the United States under his ministry,” Drew said. “Compared to another famed evangelist, Billy Graham, Sam humbly began as a Methodist circuit rider, and was soon promoted as evangelist to the North Georgia Orphanage in 1880. By 1885, his evangelistic works brought him to the attention of the national press with a citywide revival in Nashville, Tennessee.
“While holding a tent revival there, Sam's way with words pricked the heart of riverboat Capt. Tom Ryman. Ryman subsequently built the Ryman Auditorium, home of the ‘Grand Ole Opry’ for the sole purpose of establishing a church for Sam Jones to preach. Still today, tours at the Ryman are given by their docents sharing the friendship of the famous riverboat captain and Sam Jones.”
Festival patrons will be able to learn more about the life and legacy of Jones through tours of the residence. While there will be no admission fee for the festival, tours will cost $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
“This 20-room ‘Crown Jewel of Cartersville’ is considered an architectural marvel in that the owners raised a two-story cottage and created an opulent first floor under it,” Drew said. “This impressive home features the belongings of Rev. Jones and his family, and guests will have access to all three floors.
“Also, Rose Lawn Museum has the belongings and memorabilia of another of Cartersville's most celebrated heroes, Rebecca Latimer Felton. Rebecca was a teacher and mentor of Sam Jones and was honored as the first female to be seated in the U.S. Senate.”
A complimentary shuttle service will be offered during the Arts Festival from the parking lots of the Olin Tatum Agricultural Building, 320 W. Cherokee Ave., and the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center at 135 W. Cherokee Ave.
For more information about the Rose Lawn Museum and its festival, visit www.roselawnmuseum.com, call 770-387-5162 or email roselawnga@comcast.net.
Festival Tacos y Jarritos
The downtown festivities also will include Festival Tacos y Jarritos. In honor of National Heritage Month, Intercultural Fest LLC will present this event from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 17.
Officially titled “Intercultural Fest Hispanic Heritage, Fiestas Patrias Celebration, Tacos y Jarritos,” the free offering will take place at 1 Friendship Plaza.
“At the event on 9-17-2023, we celebrate the independence day of eight nations, being Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Chile and Brazil,” said Intercultural Fest CEO Constanza Sweeney, who added the event will be “full of culture, music, gastronomy and above all our people.”
She also noted the festival will consist of “cultural representations, traditional dancers, music and typical food, along with many special guests.”
More information can be obtained on Intercultural Fest LLC’s Facebook page.
As this weekend nears, Read is looking forward to introducing and reacquainting people with Cartersville’s downtown area.
“These events are wonderful additions to the downtown atmosphere and they typically bring a lot of extra foot traffic to our district and our businesses,” Read said, referring to Festival Tacos y Jarritos, the Kiddie Day Parade and Arts Festival at Rose Lawn. “I hope if the attendees are newcomers to our city that they leave with a new appreciation for downtown and the community and are already forming [a] plan for when to come back.
“If they are local to downtown, I hope this acts as a reminder of how much there is to do here. Shopping, dining, entertainment, art, culture, performances, socializing – I want folks to remember how awesome downtown is and recommit to supporting all of the businesses and players that make it such a great place.”