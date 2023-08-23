The Wofford family and its interwoven legacies will take center stage during Bartow History Museum’s evening lecture Aug. 31. During this offering, Dr. Donna Coffey Little will present some interesting details and stories about the Woffords as well as highlight her upcoming book based on this long-standing Bartow family.
“I live near White, which used to be called Wofford's Crossroads, and I always wondered who the Woffords were,” Little said. “In doing research for a book on Pine Log Mountain, I discovered that they were an intermarried White and Cherokee family. Some stayed here and some went on the Trail of Tears. This fascinated me.”
Prior to the Trail of Tears, which started in the 1830s, Little noted Nathaniel Wofford and his brother, Benjamin, relocated to what is now referred to as Bartow County.
“They lived first on Stamp Creek where it crosses under Route 20 today, and then at what is now White,” Little said. “Nathaniel had a Cherokee wife and Benjamin, a Revolutionary War veteran, had both a White wife and a Cherokee mistress. They both had mixed-blood children. When the removal took place, Benjamin's mixed-blood son, James Daugherty Wofford, was a detachment leader in the Trail of Tears. Of Nathaniel's children, some stayed and founded Wofford's Crossroads Baptist Church, while others went to Oklahoma.
“Another fascinating thing about the Wofford family is that the African-American novelist Toni Morrison was born Chloe Wofford, and her father, George Wofford, was born in Cartersville,” she said, noting his grandparents were enslaved by the Wofford family.
Little’s first book related to this family is titled “Wofford’s Blood.” The literary work will be published from Mercer University Press in 2024. She plans to write several sequels, featuring the Wofford family from the 19th century through the early 20th century.
“I wanted to write the book to bring the forgotten history of the Cherokee people who lived here alive,” Little said. “I also wanted to trace the White, Black and Cherokee lines of the Woffords to show how interconnected they were and how American history has been shaped by all three. I found out recently from some ladies at Wofford's Crossroads Baptist Church that they are direct descendants of the original Woffords and that as recently as their grandmother's generation, there was visiting back and forth between the Georgia Woffords and the Oklahoma Woffords.”
Little also gained valuable insight from recently attending a reunion in South Carolina.
“This summer, I went to a reunion of some African-American Woffords at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which was founded by a relative of our Woffords,” she said. “They were very eager to find out the story of their ancestors. I have also been in touch with some of the Cherokee Wofford descendants in Oklahoma and they are also very interested in this history, much of which is unknown to them.
“The book is historical fiction. All of the characters are real historical people, and all of the larger events in the book are real, but the personalities and relationships and smaller events are fiction. I did a tremendous amount of research in primary sources, such as land deeds, wills, letters and Cherokee documents in order to piece the history together as accurately as possible.”
A resident of Rydal, Little has served as a professor of English at Reinhardt University for the past 25 years. Her interest in and knowledge of Bartow’s past is well-known to the staff of the history museum, including its director, Trey Gaines.
“Donna Little has done some incredible research and work on Bartow County history over the past several years related to CCC history, to the Pine Log area and other subjects,” Gaines said. “We have enjoyed getting to know Donna and her students through their efforts, which, at times, has brought them to the museum and archives.
“In previous talks at the museum, she has shared fascinating information with our visitors, and this presentation on the Wofford family will be no different. We hope attendees to this talk will leave with new knowledge on one of Bartow’s early families and a better appreciation for the rich history around us.”
Starting at 7 p.m., Little’s presentation will take place at the Bartow History Museum, 4 E. Church St. in downtown Cartersville. Her lecture will be free for BHM members and cost $7 for nonmembers.
“I hope people will get a sense of what life was like here in Bartow County when it was still the Cherokee Nation,” Little said. “I'm going to talk about the generations of the White, Black and Cherokee Woffords here and in Oklahoma, and I will read a few pages from my book. I hope people will be really surprised to learn that not only the Woffords, but a number of families who lived in what is now Bartow County early on, have some Cherokee ancestry.”
Tickets for the upcoming program can be purchased in advance at www.BartowHistoryMuseum.org. Further details can be obtained by calling the museum at 770-387-2774.
“I hope that if there are any Wofford descendants out there,” Little said, “they will attend the talk so I can find out more family history from them.”