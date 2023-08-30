Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center will kick off its 100th-anniversary celebration with the annual Labor Day Fish Fry Fundraising Event. The former historic Black school building at 2361 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will officially mark its centennial next month.
“The significance of celebrating Noble Hill School’s anniversary is we will be ‘Preserving Our Past For Tomorrow,’ which will be our theme for this celebration,” said Valerie Coleman, curator of the Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center. “My overall thoughts/emotions on seeing the NHWMC reach this milestone is just heartwarming, exciting, joyous and a blessing.
“In 1923, the historic Noble Hill School, built to educate young Black students in Bartow County, opened its doors for the first time. Many Bartow County students received their education at Noble Hill. This year, we invite everyone to come back for the 100th anniversary kick-off celebration in conjunction with our annual Labor Day Fish Fry Fundraising Event.”
On Sept. 4, the Labor Day benefit will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Noble Hill.
“The Labor Day Fish Fry will entail fish/whiting only; chicken wings, legs and thighs — fried or baked; coleslaw; baked beans; potato salad; homemade sour cream cake and other assorted cakes; homemade fried apple pies, which will be on our menu,” Coleman said. “Also, we will get a live oral history story from some of our alumni that will be attending, we will play some of the classic games that they use to play for door prizes and have some good old-fashioned oldies but goodies music playing.
“Grab and go will be available but, since there will be limited space inside, tours will be held only in the first room due to the preparation of serving the community. We will advise our guests to come back to experience the full tour at a later date if possible.”
Known as the first Rosenwald School in northwest Georgia, Noble Hill now serves as a cultural museum that is open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibits, information panels and artifacts showcase Black culture in Bartow from the late 19th century to the present.
Previously, the building supplied instruction for Black children in the first through seventh grades from 1923 to the mid-1950s. After sitting vacant for more than 25 years, Noble Hill’s building was transformed in the 1980s into its present state with the help of state grants, private donations and fundraisers, totaling more than $200,000.
According to the center’s information panels, “Noble Hill School, officially named the Cassville Colored School, was built in 1923 and is unique in the history of Black education in Bartow County. Constructed to replace the condemned one-room Cassville School that served Black children from the 1880s until 1921, Noble Hill School was built with substantial support from the Rosenwald Fund as well as from local Black citizens.
"The Rosenwald Fund, established in 1914 by Sears, Roebuck and Co. President Julius Rosenwald, was one of the most influential philanthropic efforts in the advancement of common schools for rural Black children in the South. Between 1914 and 1932, the Rosenwald Fund contributed $28 million toward construction of 4,977 Black schools in 15 states; 242 were built in Georgia.”
For Coleman, “Noble Hill means legacy.”
“The legacy of alumni in Bartow County, legacy of the Wheeler family and other families in the community,” she said. “The Noble School has meant a lot of things to this community. Once an elementary school to educate young black students in Bartow County and now serves as a restored school building that historically gleams as the NHWMC.”
Coleman’s family also features strong ties to the former school turned cultural center.
“My great-great-grandfather, Mr. Webster Wheeler was the chief contractor that helped to build the school in 1923,” she said. “Dr. Susie W. Wheeler was my great-great-aunt that spearheaded the restoration project in the early 1980s with former Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham and others in the Bartow County community to create the historical NHWMC.
“A story that was told to me growing up was that the kids would slide down the ditch in the red dirt before Highway 41 was created. It served as the play area for the students.”
Calling the 100th anniversary a “momentous occasion,” Coleman noted it is an “honor, privilege and blessing to serve my community” during this time.
“The 100th anniversary is officially in September for the Noble Hill School, which was built in 1923,” she said. “The NHWMC Foundation Board decided that this year was a busy year with tours and other events so we wanted to continue the celebration next year to also honor our alumni in conjunction with our Unsung Heroes Banquet because the students started classes in 1924 at the Noble Hill School.”
Those interested in attending Noble Hill’s Labor Day benefit are encouraged to place their food orders and a $12 donation as soon as possible by visiting www.noblehillwheeler.org. Further details can be obtained by emailing noblehillwheeler@gmail.com or calling 770-382-3392. Proceeds from the event will go toward Noble Hill’s expansion efforts.
“The Land Expansion project was discussed in 2016 and the Wheeler Home was purchased by NHWMC Foundation Board in 2017,” Coleman said. “The Land Expansion Project started to fulfill much needed growth and the vision of the late Dr. Susie W. Wheeler and the former Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham.”
Presently, she shared, the Land Expansion Project consists of the NHWMC, the Wheeler House and St. James Church.
“The timeline as of now is an ongoing project that will require several phases before projected completion in 2027,” Coleman said. “The estimated cost is $500,000 overall and the percentage raised so far is 35%.
“The Land Expansion Project will enhance Noble Hill’s overall mission/offerings by adequacy in accommodating visits, tours, luncheons, seminars, weddings, receptions, cookouts, showers, motor coach tours, meetings, house additional and new artifacts. We are very excited about the planning process. We want to carry out the vision that Dr. Susie W. Wheeler and former Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham desired for the NHWMC.”